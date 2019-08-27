Planning for Harriman’s fourth annual Tennessee Pirate Fest is underway, and a special audition to round out the street character cast is planned this weekend.
To round out the street character cast, a special audition will be from 1-2 p.m. EDT Aug. 31 at 125 Barrie Lane, Kingston.
Call 865-466-1902 or email DarkhorseLLC@comcast.net to sign up.
Auditions will include singing, speaking in a pirate or British accent, and participating in improvisational games.
Costumes and theatrical experience are helpful but not required to audition.
While ages 18 and older are preferred, talented mature teens will be considered if they have reliable transportation or are accompanied by a participating adult.
If accepted, new cast members will be invited to stay for the regular weekly rehearsal from 2-5 p.m. EDT.
This costumed family-fun event will come to life from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. EDT Oct. 12-13 and Oct. 19-20, rain or shine, at the Tennessee Medieval Faire site at 550 Fiske Rd., Harriman.
Festival organizers are also seeking quality craft and food vendors.
Information is available at www.TNPirateFest.com under the vendor tab. The application deadline is Sept. 1.
There is no application fee, but all work is juried to ensure quality and fit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.