Does Crossville have talent? You bet it does! Most people regardless of age have talent, but they are just shy about showing it off!
When you hear the word talent, most think of singing and dancing, which is great, but don’t forget about those other fun acts that can make folks smile.
Whatever talent you have, the Crossville’s Got Talent Show would love to have you audition. A variety of different kinds of acts makes a great show. Singing, dancing, dog acts, all kinds of comedy, magicians, playing an instrument, ventriloquists — just anything interesting is welcome.
You never know who will win. There will be cash prizes, gift cards, recording studio time, show tickets, and a great panel of fun judges. Vocalist Terri Ann Utsey, with the Cumberland Swing Experience; local businessman Frank Lapp, and Cumberland County Fair Vice President Linda Bottoms.
If you’ve ever seen the talent show from television, you’ll see that judges don’t always agree, and sometimes there is bickering among them in their decisions. You may see some of the same displays in Crossville’s Got Talent — but it will all be for fun.
Local radio personality Skip Nelson will be this year’s host. The show is sponsored by Mayberry’s Furniture, Integrity Plumbing, Christy’s Pub Grub, McDonald’s of East Tennessee, Cumberland County Playhouse, Cracker Barrel, STAR Recording studio and the Tennessee Aquarium.
The Crossville’s Got Talent Show will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 1461 Sparta Hwy. at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. Auditions are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the same location, starting at 5 p.m.
If you or someone you know would like to get in on the act, just call Fair Park at 484-7416 or 248-2487. Registration to audition is free; if you make it past the judges cut at the auditions, you will advance on to the finals on Sept. 30. The deadline to register as a contestant is Friday, Sept. 1.
Tickets for the show are $12 and are available at Christy’s Pub Grub, Fair Park Senior Center, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, or call 931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487. All proceeds benefit the programs for seniors at the Fair Park Senior Center.
