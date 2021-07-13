The Palace Theatre is busy this week with Coyote Run Celtic Rock, Tom Hanks and performers from all over Cumberland County.
Open Mic Night is outdoors 7-8:30 p.m. July 13 at The Amphitheatre. Admission is free — the public is encouraged to attend to support Cumberland County artists the Perryman Sisters, Chester Goad, Anthony Woolbright, Of August, Rafael Soriano, Jason Altonbuerger, Carley Willson and Steve Sherick.
“The band Coyote Run played to sold-out houses at The Palace a decade ago,” said Todd Olson, Supervisor of The Palace, “and now they’re returning to Crossville with a new name: Eireann’s Call.”
Tickets are still available for the July 16 concert.
Eireann’s Call’s unique name is inspired the Gaelic form of the word “Ireland,” so expect their music to be a powerful blend of Celtic culture, as well as other world music influences, including Middle East, North Africa, Appalachia, Scandinavia, Irish, Scottish and more.
As Coyote Run, Eireann’s Call husband-and-wife founders David and Cat Doersch toured both nationally and internationally, headlining major festivals and playing to sold-out crowds in concert halls and clubs.
Add to this infectious international blend guitarist Rich McGuire and bassist Skotie Carino, their bagpipes, fiddle, accordion, keys, guitar, bass, drums and tight three- and four-part vocal harmonies promise to transport the audience to faraway lands and times.
Eireann’s Call will play the Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20; go to palacetheatre-crossville.com or call 931-484-6133.
Tom Hanks films at the Palace have been a highlight of this past spring.
They continue at 7 p.m. July 17 with “Forrest Gump.”
Hanks portrays slow-witted Forrest Gump, who has never thought of himself as disadvantaged — and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field), he leads anything but a restricted life.
Whether dominating on the gridiron as a college football star, fighting in Vietnam or captaining a shrimp boat, Forrest inspires people with his childlike optimism. But one person Forrest cares about most may be the most difficult to save — his childhood love, the sweet but troubled Jenny (Robin Wright).
Tickets are $5 and come with free popcorn.
Visit palacetheatre-crossville.com or call 931-484-6133 for tickets to Palace Theatre events or more information.
