The Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America will meet the fourth Monday of each month at the 127 Senior Center, 1460 Hwy. 127 S. with social hour at 5 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m. The organization supports veterans and their families and the families of active-duty personnel. Military service is not required. For more information, contact Roxanne Smith at 931-210-7653.

Tags

Trending Video