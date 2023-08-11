Just before students registration day, Arts Roundup held a teachers appreciation luncheon at Art Circle Library on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to honor and support Cumberland County fine arts teachers.
The teachers instruct many art mediums, from visual and digital arts to performing and music arts, throughout the school system.
“We’ve all been impacted by the arts,” Arts Roundup President and Cumberland County Playhouse CEO/Producing Director Bryce McDonald told the attending art teachers.
“It means more than anything to us, and to see the work that you do and to see the impact that you have on these young lives that they need – I think they need us more than ever now – I think we’re very blessed in Cumberland County,” McDonald continued.
“Today and this afternoon is about you all. We just want to celebrate you and celebrate all the work that you do in this community.”
McDonald credited his high school art teacher for saving his life, giving him a safe space and refuge, and allowing him to forge new friendships and a pathway to creativity from which his career blossomed.
“Childhood lasts a lifetime,” McDonald said. “When children get into an art class, it inspires them to be creative, fires up their imagination, and it might even lead to them in a path to continue the arts as a career.
“This is why you all need to be celebrated and thanked for your contribution to the cultural fabric of our community through the power of your teaching, guidance and leadership.”
After lunch, each teacher received $100 from SupportTheArts to help supply their classes for the new scholastic year and two tickets from Southern Stars Symphonic Brass to attend one of their three concerts this season.
Each teacher’s name was drawn to receive gift bags and gift cards, presented by Arts Roundup member and communication liaison Beth Chase, followed by grand prize drawings for $250 Amazon gift cards to assist them in their endeavor to further support their students through the teaching of the arts.
“You have to put STEAM – capital ‘A’ – into your STEM curriculum,” Chase said. “To solve the problems of the future, it’s going to take creative minds, and the arts provide that creativity.”
STEM represents science, technology, engineering and maths, while STEAM represents STEM plus the arts, including humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music, visual arts, design and new media.
Cumberland County Director of Schools William Stepp concurred with Chase’s statement in support of arts programs in Cumberland County Schools, though citing that it is a challenge considering the county’s nine elementary schools.
Stepp thanked the Arts Roundup membership for their support of the arts in the county — especially, in the schools.
“It’s amazing to have this kind of support for the arts,” Stepp said. “We are focusing on STEAM now, so it’s going to be a countywide effort. You’ll start seeing more support of the arts in school. I know we have the challenge of nine elementary schools, so we’re going to work through that also.”
Stepp is the son of former Cumberland County High School educator and band director Bob Stepp, so the arts were always a major component of Stepp’s upbringing, education and career.
Following in his father’s footsteps, he served as an educator and band director before entering into school administration.
“I really push, especially through middle school, I want to give the kids middle school experience in the elementary schools, and that includes more access to the arts,” Stepp continued.
He added that he is currently working with principals to provide better ways and more access to the arts.
Plateau Women’s Chorus, Cumberland County Community Band, The Palace Theatre, The Playhouse, Art Guild of Fairfield Glade, Dwight Wages, Ann Looney, Glen Belcher and STARTS, and Sandy Davis were especially instrumental in the provision of gifts, support and donations for the teachers whose efforts and arts positively impact Cumberland County students.
“I believe that each of you is giving and will continue to give our children their futures back, and that will be through art,
music, song and theater,” Stepp said.
