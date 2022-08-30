The Arts Roundup welcomed Cumberland County’s art, music and theater teachers to its August meeting, thanking them for their work and offering support and encouragement for the school year ahead.
Teachers also received donations from SupportTheArts (STARTS), and a host of door prizes were awarded.
“The arts begin with you,” said Terry Ashburn with the Arts Roundup.
Sharron Eckert with Arts Roundup said, “Please consider this group your cheerleaders. We have been advocates for art for a long time. We are glad you are a part of it and doing what you do.”
The Arts Roundup brings together representatives of area arts organizations to share upcoming events and network to promote the arts in Cumberland County.
Billie Faye Brannon, with the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, said, “We cannot thank you all enough for what you do.”
Cumberland County’s arts educators are:
Brown Elementary: Elizabeth McDonald, art; Aaron Marsee, music
Crab Orchard Elementary: Nekesha Matthews, art; Jessica Marsee, music
Homestead Elementary: Evangeline Sorbet, art; Emily Kilby, music
Martin Elementary: Gwen Tayse, art; Elana Douglas, music
North Cumberland Elementary: Lillian Trivett, art; Joseph Gorrell, music
Pine View Elementary: Sara Saxton, music; Lynn Speich, art
Pleasant Hill Elementary: Lisa Hill, art; Jerry Buttrum, music
South Cumberland Elementary: Mario Jose Laborde, music; Sam Pharris, art
Stone Elementary: Shannon Brown, art; Kristin Lopez, music
Cumberland County High School: Karm Varner, art; Bruce Johnson, music; Lindsey Akin, chorus; and Angela Robbins, drama
Stone Memorial High School: Tristessa Leutkemeyer, art; Ethan Tipton, music; Blake Saldana, chorus; Eleni Fragopoulos, drama
With a new school year ready to begin, Glenn Belcher with STARTS presented $4,686 in donations to teachers to support their art programs. Funds were raised in the community, Belcher noted.
“This is an arts community,” he said. “The funds are not coming from STARTS but through STARTS.”
•CCHS drama department, $500 to support the fall 2022 production
•CCHS art department, $500 for art supplies
•North Cumberland art department, $300 for art supplies
•South Cumberland band, $750 for instrument repairs
•Stone Elementary art department, $500 for art supplies
•SMHS choral department, $500 for piano accompanist
•SMHS drama department, $500 for the fall 2022 production
•Stone Elementary band, $636.50 for instrument repairs
•Martin Elementary art department, $500 for art supplies.
STARTS also helped with about $4,000 in instrument repairs for school band programs and donated instruments to band programs at Homestead, Martin, Pleasant Hill, Pine View, South Cumberland and Stone Elementary.
STARTS began in 2016 as a program of the Cumberland County Community Band.
“I was a band director for 37 years. I have a daughter who is an art teacher, one daughter who is a music teacher. We believe that arts education is fundamental,” Belcher said.
