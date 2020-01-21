Plateau Creative Arts Center at Fairfield Glade continues to operate on its winter schedule through Feb. 29.
Winter hours are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Arts Center is at The Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade classes and activities planned for February include:
Feb. 4 — Smorgasbord of Art: Watercolor Landscape with Charlene Lehto, 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is $20.
Feb. 6 — Stained glass class with Sara Senft. The four-session class meets from 9 a.m.-noon each Thursday in February. Cost is $120 for members or $140 for guests.
Feb. 7 — Heart Earrings with Susan Smathers, 1-3 p.m. Cost is $20 for members, $25 for guests. A $5 materials fee is payable to the instructor.
Fun and Wine Friday Art Reception to celebrate the members monthly art exhibit, socializ, and enjoy the artwork of featured artists: painter Kay Ness and photographer Julie Ness. Appetizers, wine, and other beverages provided. 5-7 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Feb. 13 — Homeschool children’s art class, 1-2 p.m.
Feb. 14 — Basic ARTiE training. ARTiE, or Art in Electronics, is an electronic whiteboard that provides many tools to enhance teaching, learning and presentations, 10 a.m.-noon. Free and open to Art Guild members and interested instructors wishing to use it for training or workshops. Registration is required.
Feb. 18 — Monthly members meeting with 9 a.m. social time; program presentation/meeting starts at 9:30. Guests are welcome to attend.
Feb. 26 — Life Drawing, facilitated by Dena Whitener and Sheryl Reeser, noon-2 p.m. A live model will be available for artists to sketch. Bring a sketch pad, media of choice and camera to capture the pose, $5 model fee.
* * *
The public is welcome to use Plateau Creative Art Center’s studio space. The space is available during operating hours when no other class or event is scheduled.
Studio use is free for Art Guild members, $5 for guests. The studio is not staffed, but those working on projects are welcome to bring friends for assistance.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider. Visit artguildfairfieldglade.net or Facebook for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.