Four artists will come together in March to celebrate “Women in Music” and encourage all women to celebrate one another.
“I wanted to celebrate not just women who came before us — we’re doing some covers of songs women musicians wrote and made famous — but celebrate each other because there’s not a lot of women musicians in this area,” said Melissa Ellis, Crossville-based singer-songwriter.
She is working with friends and colleagues to stage a concert at Grinder House Coffee Shop, with two shows to choose from: March 25 and 26.
Joining Ellis will be Delnora Reed, Wendy Maness of WestWend and Lily Nguyen from The Smoky Nights.
Reed said, “We, as women, don’t love on each other enough. And we are so hard on ourselves. It’s great to be part of a group like this. Supporting each other is important to me.”
Nguyen said, “I’m excited to be working with such inspiring and talented women … It’s so nice to be around other women.”
Ellis hopes this is the first of an ongoing celebration of women musicians and growing the lineup in the future.
The music industry has long been dominated by male artists, songwriters and producers. A 2021 report on music creator demographics by the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Institute found women made up 21.6% of all artists, 12.6% of all songwriters and 2.6% of all producers.
Ellis said the roots of this celebration of women in music goes back to 2015 when radio consultant Keith Hill compared country music to a salad.
“The lettuce is Luke Bryan and Blake Shelter, Keith Urban and artists like that. The tomatoes of our salad are the females.”
It’s an attitude the women recognize.
Ellis said it can be difficult to secure bookings as a single female artist.
Nguyen said she is often overlooked by other musicians as they chat with her male bandmates.
Reed said her first record deal included demands to lose weight.
They’ve all endured catcalls from audiences or suggestions they need help with their instruments.
“It’s a struggle,” Ellis said. “We’re not just singers. We’re musicians, songwriters, artists.”
Ellis wanted an event that gave women artists an opportunity to shine, share their talents and lift others up.
“If I ever decide to quit music, what legacy do I want to leave?” Ellis said.
The four artists have long histories of entertaining audiences with eclectic blends of the music that made them love music.
“None of us do the same kind of music,” Ellis said.
Ellis got her start singing in church. In high school, she left athletics and turned to drama, appearing in school plays at the Cumberland County High School. When she was 16, she was cast as Denise in the first Cumberland County Playhouse production of “Smoke on the Mountain.”
From there, she attended Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville where she intended to study theater. She soon found she loved music more and pursued a degree in music therapy while performing country music in Nashville and, later, performing bluegrass in Knoxville.
Ellis, however, loved the sound of jazz and blues. As she started writing her own music, she also started developing her own unique sound with those blues and jazz notes.
“I like oldies. I love Sam Cook and Otis Redding, Dusty Springfield,” she said of her favorite musicians.
She started songwriting in her 30s.
The mom of four boys has worked hard to balance her music career with parenting. She’s taken time away from performing with each pregnancy.
“It takes time to break back in,” Ellis said, adding that social media helped keep her connected to her audience during those breaks.
She still loves making music, but she’s returned to school to Berklee College of Music to study songwriting and the business side of music.
Reed grew up in a musical family. Her mom was a classically trained vocalist and played the piano. Her dad played the guitar and mandolin.
Family gatherings were a chance to make music together, often drawing on the mountain music roots of her great-grandfather, Henry Reed, a fiddler and banjo player from West Virginia. Though he didn’t play music professionally, his music is recorded in the Library of Congress’ American Folklife Collection.
She was introduced to folk, country, bluegrass and rock and roll music. That eclectic blend makes it difficult for her to specify a genre. She likes to “tip her hat” to the music that inspired her throughout her life.
Her first performance was at age 5 at church. She began singing professionally at age 11.
It was then her dad told her she needed to find her own sound. He began writing songs with Norman Godsey, and Reed was part of each writing session.
Soon, she began writing her own material.
She was a founding member of Blue Eyed Grass, which produced three studio albums. She’s collaborated with some of Nashville’s top songwriters and launched a solo career.
“I’m a singer-songwriter. Most of my songs right now are inspirational,” Reed said.
Her latest album, “Blank Page,” hit the No. 1 spot on both PowerSource and Cashbox Magazine Charts. She has received her third consecutive nomination for ICMA Female Vocalist of the Year.
“It’s a scary place,” Reed said of the songwriter process, which often reflects what artists are experiencing in their lives at the time.
Nguyen credits her father, Nic Bethke, and aunt, Stephanie Schneider, for being the singer she is today. She found music in high school, singing with the school choir and trying out for the talent show.
Originally from Wisconsin, she and now-husband Anthony Nguyen met in Green Bay at an open mic night and started working on music together. They each moved to Cookeville, TN, to attend Tennessee Technological University. She studied psychology and he studied engineering. They met up and started playing music again at local venues.
Anthony is a multi-instrumentalist musician. Lily learned to play the mandolin. They began collaborating on writing original music together.
The two graduated from TTU with their degrees and they married in 1991. They decided to see where music could take them.
The group also include Eric Cullins on violin, Derek Lan on drums, Charles Gaston on bass and Patrick Shipley on trumpet.
They released “Burning Bridges” in 2019, featuring their original music, and were recording their second album, Waking Up in Wonderland, in early 2020. The pandemic delayed release of the album until September 2021.
Wendy Maness is half of the WestWend Americana duo based in Knoxville with husband Jonathan Maness.
They’ve been making music across the U.S. and Europe since 2011, combining bluegrass with blues, classic country and motown.
Their latest CD, “Linger for A While,” features original music and their unique take on bluegrass standards.
“Women in Music” takes the stage at Grinder House Coffee March 25 and 26 at 6 p.m. each night.
Tickets are $12-$22, available through eventbrite.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.