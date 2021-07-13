The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade invites artists to enter their upcoming prestigious 12th annual judged and juried fine arts show.
This is the Guild’s only show for both members and the general public.
The show will kick off with the opening reception and awards presentation at 5 p.m. Aug. 6 in Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade. It will continue through Sept. 2.
Carl Gombert, Maryville College art professor, will be the juror and judge.
All artists 18 and older are eligible to enter their original art into this show. Paintings and drawings on paper and canvas, mixed media, photography, 3-D artwork (fiber, glass, metal and wood), jewelry and pottery, are eligible.
Maximum size for hanging artwork is 72 inches, width and height, including the frame. Pieces must have full wire and be ready to hang. No sawtooth hangers will be permitted. Display pieces on paper must be framed with a glass, Plexiglas or protective coating. Canvas pieces must be framed unless gallery wrapped. Artists are limited to one large entry 51 to 72 inches width and height, including the frame.
Maximum size for 3-D artwork must not exceed 36 inches high by 24 inches wide and be no heavier than 35 pounds.
Cash prizes will be $500 for best of show, $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $150 for third place. Additional awards may be available.
Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded at the sole discretion of the show judge. All selected artworks will compete for these prizes.
Show sponsors are First National Bank of Tennessee, Stonehaus Winery and John Anderson – Vibe Award.
Rulings regarding originality, eligibility of artwork submitted and selection of artwork are at the discretion of the juror. Submitting artists irrevocably accept the juror’s decision as final and binding.
Guild members’ entry fees are $20 per entry or $50 for three entries. Non-members’ entry fees are $35 per entry. All artists will add $5 to each entry marked not for sale. Fees non-refundable. Maximum number of show entries is three.
Entry form and fees must be received at the Art Center by July 19.
Accepted artwork must be original to the artist, owned by the artist, created within the last two years, and not have been exhibited in a previous Art Guild judged art show. All works must be submitted in person at the Art Center. Call 931-707-7249 for more information.
Artwork submission is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 3. Artists will be contacted if any of their artwork is not selected for the show; those pieces must be picked up from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5.
Artwork selected for the show may be picked up at the Art Center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 2. The Art Guild will not be responsible for artwork left after that date.
All sales are subject to a commission of 20% for members, 30% for non-members, and Tennessee sales tax payable to the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
A check will be payable to the artist within two weeks after the show. If the artwork is not for sale, indicate with NFS (Not for Sale) on the Entry Form.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade and the Art Center accept no liability for damage or loss to works of art submitted and/or selected for this show. All artists must sign a photo, video and biographical information release form.
Go to artguildfairfieldglade.net for a downloadable show brochure with entry form and non-member release form.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
