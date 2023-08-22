The watercolors and the jewelry were given a lot of attention at the Art Guild of Fairfield Glade 14th annual Judged and Juried Art Show. Winners were announced at the First Friday Art and Wine reception and show opening on Friday, Aug. 4, where 58 artists entered 117 works of art. Of those, only nine pieces were juried out.
Before the winners were announced, a special honor was bestowed on Art Guild member, potter and watercolorist Kay Wode, who was pinned as a legacy lifetime member of the Art Guild. Wode was credited for being instrumental at the Plateau Creative Arts Center and the Art Guild. Among many other contributions, her dedication to art and to the organization led to the construction of the Sculpture Trail surrounding the center. She also created a garden of native flora and fauna to add to the center’s landscaping along the Sculpture Trail, making a gift of the flowers from her own yard.
“Thank you so much, Kay, for all that you have done,” Deanna Magdich said. “You are now a lifer.”
Best of Show was awarded to Sandra Burm with her watercolor “A Touch of Red.”
First place was awarded to Le Voss for her watercolor “Fisherman.” Voss said though there were a lot of golfers in the community, she wanted to create a piece dedicated to the many anglers in the area so that they, too, would be represented.
Shelley Watkins took home second place for her “Homage to Mother Nature,” a mixed media book of handmade paper created with natural elements.
Third place was awarded to Dena Whitener for her colored-pencil drawing of a broken China plate called “When It All Comes Together.”
The honorable mention Vibe Award went to Kim Griffin for her “Prairie Star” necklace and earrings. Honorable mention Art and Frame Shop Award went to Judy Stranahan for her watercolor “Still Life No. 1.” Honorable mention Vera Bogle Mixed Media went to Twyla Marti for her mixed media nature sculpture and fairy haven “Forrest Lace.” Susan Smathers received honorable mention for her “Copper Garden” necklace and earrings set. Linda Farber took Honorable Mention for “A Bit of Whimsy” pen on watercolor tangle piece. honorable mention was also awarded to Kirsten Murray for her “Winding Ocean Path” beaded necklace and earring set.
Juror - judge for the show was Mark Hall, who formerly served at the Indianapolis Museum of Art and the David and Alfred Smart Museum. He is a former assistant professor at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL, an assistant and associate professor at Marian College, Indianapolis, and has retired as a professor emeritus from Maryville College in Maryville, TN. He currently has a small print/art studio in Maryville and continues to create prints and drawings in a variety of styles and modes.
“I saw dreams, aspirations and hopes on the wall and in sculpture,” Hall said of the entries. He added that he judged based on technical ability of the medium in which the artists worked.
“Art is an expression of who we are. It is our inspirations, our hopes, our dreams, our fears, sometimes,” Hall said. He noted that the earliest documentation of humanity is the imagery that was left behind, from cave paintings to jewelry to sculptures.
The Art Guild issued a special thank you to the 14th annual Judged and Juried Art Show sponsor First National Bank of Tennessee and reception sponsor Stonehaus Winery.
