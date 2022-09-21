Kassandra Ruiz-Wise was a teacher before deciding to be a stay-at-home mom and artist. But her teacher’s heart still wants to help aspiring artists grow.
That desire to help encourage a young artist resulted in her gifting an iPad to 12-year-old Hailey Hyder, a student at South Cumberland.
“When I see someone who is passionate about art at such a young age, I want to make a connection with them,” Ruiz-Wise said, adding it can help inspire young artists to see people in their community following their artistic path.
She herself has found inspiration in Crossville’s connection with an artist she admires. Michael Turner, who was born in Crossville, forged a career in comic book art, creating illustrations for Top Cow Productions before creating Witchblade, a comic book series that published from 1995 to 2015, and Fathom, which debuted in 1998.
“I used to flip through the comics because my dad had them,” Ruiz-Wise said. “He’s my dad’s favorite artist. And I had no idea he was from here … He’s such a big name and it was sweet to think of him growing up here.”
Turner died in 2008 from complications of bone cancer.
Ruiz-Wise works in graphic design, illustrations and 3D printed figures. She teams up with a neighbor to offer their design and artwork at craft festivals in the region. They were at Liberty on the Lawn July 2, which included a craft festival on the lawn of the Cumberland County Courthouse.
She took a break and saw the young artist at her own booth. It was her first time offering her work for sale, something her mother had encouraged her to do.
Hyder enjoys drawing animated figures, often in the anime style.
She’s been drawing since she was about 5, but recently moved into digital arts.
“I had just been doing it on my phone,” Hyder said. “I’ve been getting better.”
Hyder mentioned an interest in graphic design and digital arts to Ruiz-Wise.
“I was excited to see what she was doing,” Ruiz-Wise said. “I remember being that age and being afraid to put myself out there.”
Ruiz-Wise gave Hailey her number and returned to her booth. But a few days later, she was still thinking about the young artist she had met.
“I really wanted to help her get into digital art,” Ruiz-Wise said. “I had my old iPad I’ve used since 2015. I didn’t need it anymore because I recently got a new one. It was just sitting on my shelf collecting dust.”
She found Hailey’s mother, Kelly, through a Crossville mom’s Facebook group and asked if she could give Hailey the iPad.
“I was happy to help. It’s a fun thing to give someone something,” Ruiz-Wise said.
She recommended getting the Procreate app for iPad, and the two have offered to help each other with different parts of the software — Hyder has already explored the animation capabilities while Ruiz-Wise has used the app for drawing for many years.
As they met again in early August, a few weeks after gifting the iPad, the two looked through sketchbooks and online galleries, sharing what they’ve both been working on in the interim.
“You are leaps and bounds from where I was at 12,” Ruiz-Wise said. She is excited to see what Hyder creates next.
Hyder said she hopes to pursue a career in art one day.
Ruiz-Wise offered some advice to the young artist — “stay close to family and friends who are supportive. They’ll help you.”
Ruiz-Wise shares her art on Facebook and Instagram at Wise Art and Designs and on Instagram at wise.art.and.designs.
Hyder is sharing her work on TikTok @pipboi1.
