The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade hosted the 10th annual Art in the Park Saturday and Sunday at the Plateau Creative Arts Center. Local artists shared their talents with the community, offering a variety of unique, one-of-a-kind finds for sale.
The event highlights the talents of the artists who make up the Art Guild, with booths featuring leather, glass, jewelry, fabric, metal, wood, photography, pet portraits and more. There were also special offerings from children’s author Rita Reali who signed copies of her new book, and local vendors offering honey, baked goods and more.
