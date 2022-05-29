The Plateau Creative Arts Center welcomes some of the finest artists in Cumberland County to the Ninth Annual Art in the Park, a community outreach event, held on the grounds of the Art Center at 451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade, TN.
Sponsored by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, you’ll be able to engage all of your senses as you browse and select art, crafts and food serenaded by live music all day.
Plan to join the fun on Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Booths will be set up inside the Art Center and outside around the beautiful facility.
Endless Possibilities, the retail shop inside the Center, will be open the same hours.
There will be gorgeous art and gifts from Art Guild members as well as many others from the community, including Natural Affinity Soaps, Denisca Mann, Natural Solution Products, Big B Far, Monica Hackett’s Honey Products, Carol Branson’s Fresh Bakery and Byron Lyon’s Kettle Corn.
Exceptional food will available both days with delicious menu items offered by Country Dogs and The Pot.
To take a break from the shopping and eating, you can enjoy a stroll around the sculpture garden or sit and enjoy the terrific music.
On Saturday, listen to Kenny P. from 9 to 11 a.m., We Remember from noon to 2 p.m. and Hollerback! from 3 to 5 p.m.
On Sunday, listen to the sounds of Solow from 10 a.m. to noon, and then Memory Road, 1 to 3 p.m.
