Statistics collected by Pam Woodhouse show that 2019 was a busy year for the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
The Art Guild is housed in the Plateau Creative Arts Center and draws many tourists to the Cumberland County/Crossville area. In 2019, there were visitors from 45 states: States not represented in visits to the Arts Center were Hawaii, Idaho, West Virginia, Utah and North Dakota.
There were also visitors from four foreign countries — Canada, China, Germany and South Africa.
There are different reasons why visitors go to the Arts Center:
A Realtor brought them in (29)
A friend or Art Guild member brought them in (609)
They saw an article in our local newspapers or on the Guild’s Facebook page (179)
They saw the sign in front of the Arts Center on Lakeview Dr. (143)
They were visiting a Wyndham timeshare (399)
Plateau Creative Arts Center is fully maintained by Art Guild members who volunteer for various jobs.
One of the most important jobs is hosting. In 2019, the hosts worked a total of 801 hours.
Hosts welcome visitors by showing them around the building and answering questions.
In addition, hosts register participants for all of the classes/workshops offered by the Guild, write up purchases made by visitors and keep the building clean for public viewing. They are the heartbeat of the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
The Art Guild owes Rosie Hufford, co-coordinator of the Host Committee, and all of the hosts a big thank you.
Other necessary work is done by members and coordinators of the various committees:
Exhibits and Shows displays art work in the gallery and schedules the spring, fall and judged and juried annual shows.
Both children’s and seniors outreach teaches classes in the Studio and at Fair Park Senior Center and Cumberland Mountain School.
The Fundraising Committee puts together the annual fundraising events, Chili in March and the Golf Tournament and Auction in July.
The Creative Development Committee coordinates all classes and workshops that are presented by member instructors and others.
There are other committees that also contribute to the workings of the Art Guild and the Plateau Creative Arts Center. The total contribution of hours was 2,318 during 2019.
Contact Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade or 931-707-7249, or visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net.
