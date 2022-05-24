One of the premier special events at the Plateau Creative Arts Center is the graduating senior high school students art competition.
Each year, members of the Art Guild meet with the competitors to interview them and learn about their aspirations in visual arts.
As always, the talent is astounding, making selection of the scholarship winner a difficult one.
This year the students’ art was spotlighted in the center of the Gallery at the Art Center.
The proud families of these students were easy to recognize by their beaming smiles as well as the students. This exceptional art can be see at the Gallery through June 1.
The 2022 $1,000 Scholarship Award from the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade was awarded to Sam Isaac Miller. Miller is the son of Christopher and Melissa Miller. He plans to pursue a career in Live Audio Engineering and will enter the newly formed program at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, this Fall. Miller is graduating magna cum laude from Stone Memorial High School.
The Art Guild also wishes to recognize these talented students.
Award of Excellent/People’s Choice:
“Beau” in Pen & Ink, by Teagan Sullivan, Stone Memorial High School.
First Place:
“Green Mischief” in Acrylic, by Hailey Stephens, Cumberland County High School.
Second Place:
“Cougar” in Acrylic, by Kirei Rose, Cumberland County High School.
Third Place (Tie):
“Untitled” in Pen & Ink, by Haley Bacon, Stone Memorial High School and
“A Butterfly’s Garden” in pen and ink, by Brannigan Cox, Stone Memorial High School.
Fourth Place (Tie):
“Twin Peaks” in Acrylic, by Zinnia Adams, Cumberland County High School and
“Self Portrait” in Pencil & Charcoal, by Alexia Young, Stone Memorial High School.
Honorable Mention:
“Some of Our Fears” in Acrylic, by Abigail Wallace, Stone Memorial High School.
