The public is invited to attend the opening reception for the prestigious Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show on Friday, Aug. 5, from 5-7 p.m. at which time the winners will be announced.
Show sponsors are First National Bank of Tennessee, Stonehaus Winery, The Art and Frame Shop, and John Anderson – Vibe Award. Nick DeFord, chief programs officer at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, will judge the entries.
Juror-Judge Nick DeFord is an artist, educator and arts administrator who resides in Knoxville. He earned his Master’s in Fine Arts from Arizona State University, and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Tennessee.
DeFord regularly exhibits his fiber and mixed media work, with past exhibitions at the Bascom Center for Visual Arts, the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, the Knoxville Museum of Art and East Tennessee State University. His artwork and writing have been published in Surface Design Journal, Elephant Magazine, Hayden Ferry Review, and Willow Springs. Currently, DeFord is the Chief Programs Officer at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, as well as a board member for the National Basketry Organization. He also regularly teaches fiber workshops, with past workshops at the University of Louisville, East Carolina University, Arrowmont, and Penland School of Craft. In the fall of 2018 he was a resident at the Rauschenberg Residency in Captiva, Florida. Additionally, he was the juror/reviewer for the Ohio Arts Council and the juror for the American Tapestry Biennial 13.
This event is free and open to the public. Dates for the Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show are Aug. 5-Sept. 1, 2022, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Browse through eye-catching displays of paintings (watercolor, oil, pastels, colored pencil, acrylic, mixed media), photography, pottery, jewelry, woodwork and more! Artwork in the gallery is available for purchase. Unique gifts can also be found in the Art ’s Center’s retail space, “Endless Possibilities, Fine Arts and Crafts.”
The Plateau Creative Arts Center is at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade. Learn more at www.artguildfairfieldglade.net and www.facebook.com/ArtGuildatFFG.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider.
