Sam Isaac Miller, a 2022 graduate of Stone Memorial High School, was recently selected to be the recipient of a scholarship from the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
The sum of $1,000 will given to him to be put toward the furthering of his education at Tennessee Tech University.
He plans to take advantage of a newly offered major, live audio engineering, with a minor in electrical engineering.
“I’ll be trained to work the back of the house in concert venues, work with audio equipment and learn more about mixing music,” Miller said. “There are a lot of opportunities in this field, but people think that if they can’t be a performing musician, there’s nothing else to do.”
Having played the snare drum in the band program for five-years, as well as writing, producing and releasing his own album on to popular music-streaming platforms (under the name Face Bone), Miller is genuinely passionate about creating this form of art.
Miller is the son of Christopher and Melissa Miller. He graduated magna cum laude.
The scholarship process included an application followed by multiple interviews with the scholarship committee.
After that, he just had to wait to hear back.
Then, one day, that came in the form of a phone call.
“I answered it and that’s when I was informed that I’d won the scholarship,” said Miller.
The caller spoke of how “extremely impressed” they had been with his interviews.
“That felt really great, that somebody could see my vision, see what I wanted to do and respected it enough to essentially co-sign me. It was confirmation, to me, that I was on the right path,” he said.
