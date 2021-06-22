Award-winning artists Judi Miller and Barb Pelak are the Art Guild’s featured artists for July. They will be honored at the Fun and Wine Reception on Friday, July 2, from 5–7 p.m., at the Art Center located at 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade. Wearing masks is optional. Wine will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
Judi Miller grew up in Phoenix, AZ. She moved to New York, married, and raised three children. She now lives in Fairfield Glade.
Miller’s love for drawing and art began soon after she could hold a pencil. As Miller grew older, she experimented with different mediums of paint and discovered her passion for watercolor. She loves the transparency of watercolor and the mingling of the paints on the paper. Her favorite subjects are all types of plant life, still life and people, especially children. Painting brings Miller a sense of peace. She found it to be really good therapy, especially this past year with so many unknowns. As a prerequisite for her paintings, she works hard to capture the best photographs, including precise positioning, light and shadow. She loves taking pictures of her grandkids.
Miller has belonged to various art associations and has won many awards, including the Gretchen Johnson Memorial Award for a painting of children. She had her artwork accepted into the Florida Watercolor Society and won an award in the FWS show. Most recently, Miller won best of show at the Art Guild’s judged spring show. Miller has shared her love of watercolor with others through teaching classes at the Art Center.
Pelak was born and raised in Detroit, MI. She married and moved to Naples, FL, in 1980 where she raised her family. Pelak has been enjoying summers in the Crossville area since 1975, and has made Fairfield Glade her home.
She learned to paint in 1985 when she joined a local chapter of the Society of Tole and Decorative Artists. She has painted in oils, acrylics, watercolor and colored pencils, and loves them all! She also has an interest in paper arts and loves to make greeting cards, handmade books and journals. Pelak has a gift for teaching and has taught a variety of art classes since 1990. She continues to teach classes at the Art Guild’s Art Center.
Pelak recently received an award for an acrylic painting at the Art Guild’s judged spring art show. One of her proudest moments was in 1995 when she received a letter of thanks from First Lady Hillary Clinton for her painted ornament which was displayed on the White House Blue Room Christmas Tree in 1994.
The changing monthly displays at the Art Center include a wide variety of art mediums: painting, drawings, photography, ceramics, wood creations, glass mosaics, jewelry, fabric creations, card art and much more. The Art Center’s retail shop, “Endless Possibilties,” provides shoppers with endless possibilities of fine arts and craft items. The Art Center is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is wheelchair accessible. Please visit the Art Guild website, www.artguildfairfieldglade.net, to view the classes and workshops offered to both Art Guild and community members.
