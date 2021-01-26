Twenty-nine Art Guild members’ artworks were celebrated during the Art & Culture Alliance Members Exhibit opening reception at the Emporium Center in Knoxville on Friday, Jan. 8. The Members Exhibit is the largest annual exhibition of local artists in the Greater Knoxville area. This show will be on display throughout the Emporium Center through Jan. 29.
The Emporium Center is at 100 S. Gay Street in downtown Knoxville.
All visitors to the Emporium are asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing guidelines. Regular Emporium gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. EST. This exhibit is free and open to the public. If interested in viewing/purchasing artwork from this exciting exhibit online, please visit www.knoxalliance.store and click on January Exhibitions.
Locally, in the Plateau Creative Art Center, the Special Fiber Art Exhibit and members gallery exhibit will continue on display through Feb. 4 during the winter hours, which are 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thomas Whitehurst, award-winning Art Guild photographer will be the featured artist in February.
The public is encouraged to visit the Plateau Creative Art Center, where the Guild offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale, both in the gallery and in their new retail space, “Endless Possibilities, Fine Arts & Crafts.”
The Guild and Plateau Creative Art Center are located at 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade. For more information, visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.