The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade invites artists to enter their prestigious 14th annual judged and juried fine arts show. This is the only show for non-members and members alike.
The Judged and Juried Show will run from Aug. 4-31, with the opening reception and awards presentation at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
The juror/judge for the show will be Mark Hall, who formerly served at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the David and Alfred Smart Museum. He was a former assistant professor at MacMurray College, Jacksonville, IL, an assistant and associate professor at Marian College, Indianapolis and has retired as a professor emeritus from Maryville College, Maryville, TN.
He has a small print/art studio in Maryville and continues to create prints and drawings in a variety of styles and modes.
All artists 18 and older are eligible to enter original art into this show. Paintings and drawings on paper and canvas, mixed media, photography, 3-D artwork (fiber, glass, metal, wood), jewelry and pottery are eligible.
Maximum size for hanging artwork is 72 inches (width plus height, including the frame). Pieces must have full wire and be ready to hang (no sawtooth hangers). Display pieces on paper must have glass, Plexiglas or a protective coating and must be framed. Canvas pieces must be framed unless gallery wrapped. There’s a limit of one large piece of artwork — 51 inches to 72 inches (width plus height, including the frame).
Maximum size for three-dimensional artwork may not exceed 36 inches high by 24 inches wide and may be no heavier than 35 pounds.
Cash prizes will be awarded for Best of Show, $500; first place, $300; second place, $200; and third place, $150. Additional awards will include three $100 sponsored honorable mentions: John Anderson, Vibe Award; The Art and Frame Shop, Frame Award; and Vera Bogle, Mixed Media Award. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded at the sole discretion of the show judge. All selected artworks will compete for these prizes.
Show sponsors are the First National Bank of Tennessee and Stonehaus Winery.
Rulings regarding originality, eligibility of artwork submitted and selection of artwork are at the discretion of the juror. Submitting artists irrevocably accept the juror’s decision as final and binding upon him/her.
Fees are $20 per entry or $50 for three entries for members. Non-members entry fees are $35 per entry. Add $5 to each entry marked “Not for Sale.” Fees are non-refundable, and the maximum number of show entries is three.
Entry form and fees must be received by the Art Center by Monday, July 24.
Accepted artwork must be original to the artist, owned by the artist, created within the last two years and not have been exhibited in a previous Art Guild judged art show. All works must be submitted in person at the Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
Artwork submission/delivery date will be Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists will be contacted if any of their artwork is not selected for the show, those pieces must be picked up on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artwork selected for the show may be picked up at the Art Center on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Art Guild will not be responsible for artwork left after that date.
All sales are subject to 20% (members) or 30% (non-members) commission and Tennessee State sales tax payable to the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade. A check will be payable to the artist within two weeks after the show. If the artwork is not for sale, indicate with NFS (Not for Sale) on the Entry Form.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade and the Arts Center accept no liability for damage or loss to works of art that’s submitted and/or selected for this show. All artists must sign a photo, video and bio information release form.
For additional information, a downloadable Judged and Juried Show brochure with entry form or a non-member release form, visit artguildfairfieldglade.net or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
