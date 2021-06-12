The award-winning artwork from Cumberland County’s graduating high school seniors was on display in the Plateau Creative Art Center’s gallery throughout the month of May.
This exhibit was featured at the Art Circle Library during the months of March and April, and the public had the opportunity to vote for their favorite artwork. The artists were honored during the Art Guild’s May “First Friday” Reception. Students from Cumberland County High School, Stone Memorial High School and Phoenix School (first time entry) shared their talent in the impressive exhibit. Framing materials were provided by the Art Guild and Susan Pew from The Art & Frame Shop framed the students’ artworks.
Awards for the graduating senior art students:
First place — Kaitlyn Landrem, “Girl with Chopsticks,” pen & ink/acrylic, SMHS
Second place — tie, Abigail Huling, “Self Portrait,” charcoal, CCHS; Zaia Rodrigez, “Self Portrait,” mixed media, CCHS; Jacob Whitney, “Untitled,” acrylic, CCHS
Third place — Hailey Reagan, “Ozone Falls,” photograph, SMHS
Honorable mention — Olivia Dearman, “Self Portrait,” watercolor, CCHS; Taylor Ryan, “Untitled,” acrylic, CCHS; and Alexis Brown, “The Two Colliding,” acrylic, Phoenix School
Congratulations to all of the participants — keep creating art! The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.