Join the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade from 4-6 p.m. March 27 at the Multipurpose Building on Lakeview Drive for a chili supper fundraiser.
The menu is all-you-can-eat meat or vegetarian chili served in a souvenir mug with salad, dessert, coffee or tea.
After dinner, move across the parking lot to Plateau Creative Arts Center for dessert and coffee or tea. The Gallery will be open for viewing.
Purchase tickets in advance for $15 each at the Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Arts Center, or send a check with a self-addressed stamped envelope to Art Guild Tickets, 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, TN 38558.
No tickets will be sold after March 20.
Bring friends and neighbors to enjoy a chili supper together and support the Art Guild, which is celebrating its 42nd year in Fairfield Glade.
For more information call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale. “Teach, learn, and inspire!”
