The Plateau Creative Arts Center invites the public to come and enjoy the Art Guild members’ Fiber Arts Exhibit.
The exhibit will be featured at the February 2022 Fun and Wine Reception on Friday, Feb. 4, from 5-7 pm. The display will showcase a variety of pieces from the Art Guild members and will run through March 3.
The Art Guild is thrilled to offer this opportunity to both artisans and attendees, to encourage interest and acceptance of many varieties of fiber arts as fine arts. This medium is non-utilitarian work that consists primarily of natural or synthetic fiber or yarn. It focuses on the design, materials and artistic labor as basics for the works’ significance that prioritizes aesthetic over utilitarian values.
The term fiber arts originated shortly after World War II, defining work by craft artists incorporating fabric into their works. The ’50s gave more recognition to fiber arts as fine arts, and by the ’60s and ’70s, fiber arts was embraced worldwide, with a growing number of artists creating 2- and 3-dimensional fiber works in a variety of genres. Fiber arts continues to thrive and evolve, and the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is thrilled to share a variety of Fiber Arts for public viewing.
The Plateau Creative Arts Center is at 451 Lakeview Dr. (off Peavine Rd.) in Fairfield Glade. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.