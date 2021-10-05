Stained Glass
By Jane Harding
The beauty of stained glass is revealed when light shines through the artwork, illuminating both color and design.
Art Guild of Fairfield Glade member and artist Sara Senft has a long history with stained glass, designing and creating amazing projects for more than fifty years.
Throughout her career as a stained glass artist, Senft, a former York, PA, resident, has taught many classes, demonstrations and art events in Tennessee and Pennsylvania.
All skill levels are welcome in the upcoming class. Senft will assist students in the choice of a project according to their level of skill and experience.
The number of students is limited to a minimum of four and maximum of six. Those with equipment are welcome to bring it to class.
The four-session October class will be from 9 a.m.-noon each Friday beginning Oct. 8 at Plateau Creative Arts Center. The cost is $140 for Art Guild members and $160 for guests.
Preregistration is required by calling the Arts Center at 931-707-7249 or stopping by the Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Pumpkin Wagon Painting
Fall is in the air, so relax, bring along a friend and paint with Florida-born artist Judy Bloom at the Dogwood Exchange during a Pumpkin Wagon Painting Class.
Bloom will guide students in creating a work of art from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
Those attending may bring a TGIF beverage and snacks for a class of fun, friends and creating a painting masterpiece.
Cost of the class is $30; an additional $5 supply fee will be given to the instructor at the time of class.
Go to www.dogwoodexchange.com to register. Call 931-787-5838 for more information.
The Dogwood Exchange is at 92 E. First St., Crossville.
Paint Along With Sam Hill
By Jane Harding
“Paint Along with Sam” is a unique watercolor demonstration class that will be offered at the Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
A demonstration class differs from a typical art class in that the time is shorter (two hours), the atmosphere is more relaxed, and the artist/instructor provides multiple demonstrations as the students follow along.
Hill, an award-winning watercolor artist, will lead the class and will encourage students to use a variety of watercolor techniques. The class will be from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12. Cost is $30 for Art Guild members or $35 for guests.
Enrollment is limited; register early by calling 931-707-7249 or stop by the Arts Center. Students should bring their own watercolor supplies.
