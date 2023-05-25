Starting on June 1 and coming to a close on July 20 would be Art Circle Public Library’s 2023 Children’s Summer Reading Program, which is held annually.
Children ages birth to 11 who are signed up will be asked to pledge to read/listen to a book for at least 20 minutes a day.
Parents or caregivers can then download the Reader Zone app, on any device, and log the amount of time their child spends reading.
The goal, as a group, is to log 100,000 minutes by July 19, and the code to join this program is 068e9.
In addition to this, there will also be numerous events throughout the almost two months for all kids to enjoy.
This will begin with the program’s kick off, where parents and their kids can stop by the library from 1 to 3 p.m. to register for the upcoming craft and science classes, log into the Reader Zone app and receive some great swag to use throughout the summer.
There will also be special performances by the Bright Star Touring Theatre on June 8, The Crankie Ladies on June 15 and Captain Tom Mason and Sage O’ Silver on June 22, all taking place at 2 p.m.
This program will come to a close on July 20 with an End of Summer Celebration that’ll run from 10 a.m. to noon. Pictures of whoever read the most with a special guest presenter, who’ll arrive at 11 a.m., will be taken at this event.
Sponsor of the Summer Reading Program are The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library, Art Circle Ladies, Art Circle Library Foundation, Volunteer Energy Cooperative Customer Share Program, Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Hometown Help Program and Chick-Fil-A Crossville.
For more information, call 931-484-6790.
