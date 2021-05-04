The Library will be sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive Friday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code: CrossvilleComm19. Thank you for your support.
Great New Books
Sooley by John Grisham
It’s no secret that Grisham is a baseball fan, but it’s not as well known that he’s also an enthusiastic follower of college basketball. In his new novel, he tells the story of 17-year-old Samuel Sooleymon, a Sudanese boy who, like so many of his friends, dreams of playing basketball in the U.S. Unlike many of those friends, Sooley sees his dream come true, only to be hit by tragedy: a civil war brings devastation to his South Sudanese village, and Sooley finds himself, all the way on the other side of the world, fighting to be the best basketball player he can be so he can save his family. It’s an intensely moving story, told with the same eye for character and descriptive detail Grisham brings to his crime novels.
The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story by Kate Summerscale
What begins with the supernatural becomes a haunting of the subconscious in this account of Nandor Fodor’s 1938 investigation of paranormal events surrounding Alma Fielding. In an England on the brink of World War II, emotions (and spiritual disturbances) are running high. Fodor, a Hungarian ghost hunter with the International Institute for Psychical Research, sees the headlines in the Sunday paper and decides that Alma’s experiences may be just what he needs to help him earn back his shaken credibility within the spiritualist community. As he investigates disappearing light bulbs, flying eggs, and more shattered crockery than you could possibly count, Fodor uncovers Alma’s internal trauma a little at a time.
What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, M.D., Ph. D.
Have you ever wondered ‘Why did I do that?’ or ‘Why can’t I just control my behavior?’ Others may judge our reactions and think, ‘What’s wrong with that person?’ When questioning our emotions, it’s easy to place the blame on ourselves, holding ourselves and those around us to an impossible standard. It’s time we started asking a different question. Through deeply personal conversations, Oprah Winfrey and ... brain and trauma expert Dr. Bruce Perry offer a groundbreaking and profound shift from asking ‘What’s wrong with you?’ to ‘What happened to you?’ Our earliest experiences shape our lives far down the road, and [this book] provides ... scientific and emotional insights into the behavioral patterns so many of us struggle to understand
Library Laugh I
How does the moon cut his hair? Eclipse it.
Libraries = Information
When you start spring cleaning, don’t forget to clean these essential-and often ignored- areas of your home.
•Dishwasher — Researchers have found that dishwashers often contained bacteria that were linked to health problems, ranging from food poisoning to skin infections. To clean out trapped food particles, unscrew the screen from the dishwasher floor and remove the filter; use dish detergent and a brush to scrub the filter, then let it air dry. After the filter is clean, clean the inside of the dishwasher. Fill a dishwasher-safe mug with white vinegar and run it on the normal cycle with hot water to loosen soap scum and grease from the interior.
•Ceiling Fan Blades — To ensure your allergens don’t flare each time you switch on the ceiling fan, wipe down the ceiling fan blades with a damp cloth. To be continued…
Stingy Schobel Says
Leaving your home for several weeks or even months means you should take steps to reduce waste while you’re away. This is a good time to unplug energy hogs like refrigerators and freezers. Just be sure they are empty and leave the doors open so they dry out completely. Turn off the main water supply. It may not save you money, but it’ll give you peace of mind that there won’t be a plumbing break. Turn off the electric water heater at the main breaker switch. There’s no point in keeping water hot for weeks at a time if it’s not being used. And switch off modems, cable boxes and small kitchen appliances by unplugging them.
If it seems like your inkjet printer cartridges needs to be replaced constantly, there are a few things you can do to extend their lives. First, check your printer settings to make sure you’re not on the “best” setting. If quality doesn’t matter for your printout, go for draft or “grayscale” mode; these settings use much less ink. Also, ignore your printer’s “low ink” warning; only replace cartridges when you see a big difference in quality. And finally, use the preview function to look at what you’re printing before you hit “print.” This one thing can help you avoid printing something that’s formatted incorrectly.
Library Laugh II
Why can’t skeletons play music? Because they have no organs.
