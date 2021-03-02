Hooray! The Library will be re-opening on Monday, March 8, at 8 a.m. We will be resuming our regular hours at that time: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Archives will also be resuming regular hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Library in collaboration with the American Red Cross will be sponsoring a blood drive Friday, March 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Cumberland Meeting Room. Blood donations are critically important at this time. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: CrossvilleComm19. Thank you for your support.
Great New Books
The York Patrol: The Real Story of Alvin York and the Unsung Heroes Who Made Him World War 1’s Most Famous Soldier by James carl Nelson. The latest book by historian Nelson (Five Lieutenants) tackles three interrelated subjects: a recounting of the military experience of Sergeant Alvin York (1887-1964), the origins and dissemination of the legend of York’s heroism, and a description of the post-war lives of York and his compatriots. Nelson utilizes a wide range of primary source material in order to describe the experiences of York and his comrades, and, in the process, creates a vivid profile of what later generations would term the “all-American” platoon. His reconstruction of the details of the “York Patrol,” and how the York legend developed are solidly done.
The Russian Cage, Volume 3 (Gunnie Rose) by Charlaine Harris. Picking up right where A Longer Fall left off, this third installment follows Lizbeth Rose as she takes on one of her most dangerous missions yet: rescuing her estranged partner, Prince Eli, from the Holy Russian Empire. Once in San Diego, Lizbeth is going to have to rely upon her sister Felicia and her growing Grigori powers to navigate her way through this strange new world of royalty and deception in order to get Eli freed from jail where he’s being held for murder. The Library has the first two volumes in this series.
The Problem of Alzheimer’s: How Science, Culture, and Politics Turned a Rare Disease into a Crisis and What We Can Do About It by Jason Karlawish. In 2019, 5.8 million Americans had Alzheimer’s, and more than half a million will die of Alzheimer’s disease dementia. 16 million caregivers are responsible for paying as much as half of the $226 billion annual costs of their care. As more people live beyond their seventies and eighties, the number of patients will rise to an estimated 13.8 million by 2025. Part case studies, part meditation on the past, present, and future of the disease, [this book] traces Alzheimer’s disease from its discovery and tells the story of the biomedical breakthroughs that may allow it to finally be prevented and treated by medicine.
The Kaiser’s Web by Steve Berry. Germany is about to hold its national elections. There are two candidates for chancellor, both of whom harbor secrets and both of whom are convinced they are the best person to lead the country. Standing between order and potential mayhem is U.S. Justice Department operative Cotton Malone, who discovers that the future of Germany hinges on the answer to the question of whether Adolf Hitler really died in a bunker in 1945. Berry keeps finding enticing alternate-history mysteries for Malone to solve.
Libraries =
Information
Inflammation makes the brain less alert. This is the sluggishness or brain fog that many people report when they are ill or dealing with a chronic condition. Inflammation-the body’s response to illness- affects the part of the brain responsible for reaching and maintaining a state of alertness. Inflammation also may have an impact on other brain areas, such as those responsible for memory. More study could show that it is possible for anti-inflammatory drugs to improve or preserve cognitive function in some people with chronic conditions such as obesity, kidney disease and Alzheimer’s.
Stingy Schobel Says
Many of us keep a pitcher of water or juice in the refrigerator. But if you leave that pitcher uncovered, do one thing: Look for a lid or place a small plate on top to cover it. A refrigerator will draw moisture from uncovered liquids, which forces it to go into a “no-frost” mode. This makes it work harder and use more energy. A simple rule of thumb is: The less moisture inside your fridge, the less energy it uses to do its job.
During the global pandemic, we are all using more personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves and face masks to do our part and stay healthy. But no matter what your PPE is made of, don’t try to recycle it. It’s not recyclable, and when it does make its way to a recycling facility, it has to be picked out manually by sanitation workers because gloves, elastic bands and other PPE get snagged in machinery, which can slow down the recycling process. Make sure your used PPE always goes in the trash, and don’t forget to cut elastic bands to help protect wildlife.
Library Laugh
What do you call a cow with a twitch? Beef Jerky
