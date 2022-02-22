Mark your calendars, March 16 sees the return of concerts to the Library. More to come.
Why do my ears hurt?
While kids’ ear pain is typically caused by ear infections, in adults it’s often the result of other problems — some of which may not originate in the ear.
Most of the time when your ear hurts, it’s not your ear’s fault. It’s usually an issue somewhere else that is referred to the ear. A visit to an ear, nose and throat doctor (an otolaryngologist) can help identify your pain, and it’s often an easy fix.
But if you experience blood or drainage coming from your ear, ringing sounds, or sudden dizziness or hearing loss, those may be signs of a serious medical issue and you should contact your health care provider.
Here are some causes of ear pain: a jaw disorder or toothache, swimmer’s ear, wax buildup, airplane air pressure, ill-fitting hearing aids, adult ear infection, mask-related ear pain.
Stingy
Schobel Says
Before you light a candle, take a second to trim the wick so it’s no longer than 1/8- to 1/4-inch. Use scissors or nail clippers to make a clean cut. Doing so ensures that the candle will have a clean, slower burn.
Longer wicks can lead to excess smoke, which can cause staining, and the long flames produced by longer wicks could pose a fire hazard, too.
Be sure to light candles for only a few hours and make sure the flame is completely out when you are done.
When it comes to recycling, you might wonder how clean your cans and bottles need to be. Turns out, they don’t need to be sparkling clean, just clean enough.
If you can see residue inside the item or if it’s very sticky, just give it a quick rinse with water. That’ll make it clean enough to go to the recycling center.
And when it comes to pizza boxes, it turns out a little grease isn’t that bad! A recent study shows a little grease doesn’t negatively impact recyclability. But check with your waste company to make sure this finding applies to what they accept.
Library Laugh I
How do chickens communicate? With fowl language.
Great New Books
The Power of Regret by Daniel H Pink. A book about the transforming power of that crucial and misunderstood emotion, regret ... Drawing from new research in social psychology, neuroscience, biology, and more, as well as from more than ten thousand people in thirty-five countries around the world who responded to his World Regret Survey--the largest of its kind ever conducted--Pink challenges the idea of regret being a drag on our self-esteem and outlook. In fact, understanding how regret actually works and using those insights to reframe our perspective of it will help us reclaim regret as an indispensable emotion that can help us make smarter decisions, perform better at work and school, and bring greater meaning to our lives. As he did in his other paradigm-changing books ... Pink sets down a dynamic new way of thinking about regret and frames his ideas in ways that are clear, accessible, and pragmatic. Packed with true stories of people’s regrets as well as practical takeaways for reimagining regret as a positive force in your own life, this book shows how we can live richer, more engaged lives--with no regrets.
Nothing to Lose by J. A. Jance. Twenty years after he lost his partner Susan to her husband’s murderous rage, Beau is drawn into a missing persons case when Susan’s son needs his help, becoming tangled in a web of family secrets where a killer with nothing left to lose waits to take another life.
The Grayson Sherbrooke: Other Worldly Adventures, Books 1-5 by Catherine Coulter. Much like the hero of his frightening gothic adventure stories, well-known English author Grayson Sherbrooke has his own share of run-ins with peculiar supernatural beings, both good and evil. From his home on the northern coast of England, Sherbrooke leaps into these otherworldly mysteries to find the truth with the help of his son, Pip; his beautiful neighbor, Miranda, and her daughter, P. C.; and an orphan named Barnaby. Set in the mid-nineteenth century and featuring a delightfully quirky cast of characters, The Grayson Sherbrooke Novella Collection will keep you entertained for hours as you join Sherbrooke and his rag-tag team of investigators to solve bizarre, out-of-this-world cases. This collection includes five books in Coulter’s supernatural series: The Strange Visitation at Wolffe Hall, The Resident Evil at Blackthorn Manor, The Ancient Spirits of Sedgwick House, The Virgin Bride of Northcliffe Hall, and The Red Witch of Ravenstone Folly.
Library Laugh II
What do computers eat? Micro chips!
Commented
