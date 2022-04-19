Travel the roads of America with The Enchanted Woods Ensemble, appearing on April 20 at noon in the Library’s Cumberland Room.
This Ensemble is part of the Cumberland County Band and you’re sure to enjoy them.
While at the Library be sure to visit the display cases at the main entrance.
Now through May, the mosaic talent of Manuel Marti will be featured for your enjoyment.
Kingdom of Bones by James Rollins. A United Nations relief team in a small village in the Congo makes an alarming discovery… An unknown force is leveling the evolutionary playing field. Men, women and children have been reduced to a dull, catatonic state. The environment surrounding them has grown more cunning and predatory, evolving at an exponential pace. The insidious phenomenon is spreading from a cursed site in the jungle known to locals as the Kingdom of Bones and sweeping across Africa, threatening the rest of the world. What has made the biosphere run amok?
Dream Town by David Baldacci. This third outing for PI Aloysius Archer takes him, a decorated WWII vet who works for a detective agency in Bay Town, CA, to Los Angeles to celebrate New Year’s Eve 1952 with actress and love interest Liberty Callahan. That evening, at a restaurant frequented by such stars as Frank Sinatra and Groucho Marx, Callahan introduces Archer to her friend Eleanor Lamb, a screenwriter working on a script for Bette Davis. After Lamb learns of Archer’s profession, she seeks to hire him because she’s gotten middle of the night hang up calls. Someone even entered her Malibu home and left a bloody knife in her kitchen sink. Lamb’s fears for her life seem justified when she disappears. Right after, Archer finds an unknown man shot to death in her house. Someone bludgeons the gumshoe into unconsciousness. The tension rises as his subsequent investigation places his own life in danger.
Why We Fight: The Roots of War and the Paths to Peace by Christopher Blattman. Game theory shows why violent conflicts start and how to forestall them, according to this penetrating treatise. Noting that the high costs of violence almost always make peaceful agreement a better solution to antagonisms than violence. University of Chicago economist Blattman analyzes forces that often counteract that logic, including the self-interest of leaders, ideological passions, miscalculation of an opponent’s strength or motives and mistrust. On the flip side, he contends, considerations of costs and benefits suggest ways to avoid violence through constraints on leaders’ power, credible enforcement of rules by the police and other authorities and interventions that can be as simple as getting people to talk.
Blattman explores these dynamics in conflicts ranging from turf battles among Chicago’s gangs to WWI and the American Revolution. (He compares White Flower, a Liberian warlord with a financial stake in perpetuating civil war, to George Washington, whose land speculations prospered thanks to the rebellion he led, but whose power was constrained by the Continental Congress and state legislatures.)
Blattman uses lucid, easy-to-follow diagrams to explain the game theory underlying his ideas, and from it derives pithy, often counterintuitive insights (“The more destructive our weapons, the easier it should be to find peace”).
How to deal with age-related night vision problems…
Get regular eye exams to keep prescriptions current and identify any diseases. Get treatment for other vision issues, such as dry eyes and cataracts. Keep eye glass lenses clear, keep your car’s windshield and headlights clean, turn on more lights indoors. Use a flashlight or flashlight app on a smartphone when out walking in dark areas, adapt to night driving by dimming dashboard lights and using the night setting on your rearview mirror.
What do you call a knight who is afraid to fight? Sir Render.
The end of cold winter weather means spring vegetable gardens are just around the corner.
If you found yourself battling harmful insects last time your green thumb was hard at work, don’t reach for chemical insecticides just yet. Instead, plant strategically and smarter by choosing the right types of vegetables to plant together.
Did you know tomatoes repel caterpillars that chew on cabbage leaves? Or that onions (with their pungent taste and smell) repel most pests, or that the leafy parts of radishes are a favorite target of leaf miner insects, but the insects have no effect on the radishes themselves, underground?
By adding onions, radishes and tomatoes, you can create a natural insect barrier to help your garden thrive.
Have you ever tried blind-folded archery? No? You don’t know what you’re missing.
