Art and music are often relegated to secondhand status behind math and science when it comes to budgeting, emphasis in the classroom and practical career choices.
On Aug. 4, however, they didn’t play second fiddle to their left-brained counterparts.
The Arts Round-Up held its annual luncheon at the Art Circle Public Library. They recognized 18 fine arts teachers from schools in Cumberland County. They were joined by members of various organizations with connections to the fine arts.
Heading up the event were Bryce McDonald and Terry Ashburn. They took over for Ann K. Looney and Sharron Eckert, who together started the group some dozen years ago as a networking tool for arts groups in Cumberland County.
McDonald is producing director and CEO of the Cumberland County Playhouse. He owes a debt of gratitude to the fine arts teachers who launched him on a long and successful career that includes time on Broadway.
“Fine arts is the first to be cut when it comes to budgeting,” McDonald said. “Arts are so important. There are so many life skills they teach — becoming more social and multitasking. The arts build confidence. We want to make them (teachers) know they’re supported.”
One person who appreciates the support is Angela Robbins, who teaches French, theater and music at Cumberland County High School. She’s a 1994 graduate of CCHS and a veteran of the Playhouse.
“It’s so nice these organizations comes together and do this,” said Robbins, who collected one of the luncheon door prizes. “It’s nice to know people understand the practice and training required to perform well in the arts and what they do for the human condition. The arts offer something that goes beyond just survival.”
Anne Looney Cook also attended the luncheon. A retired college professor, she attended the Cumberland Homestead School and has served on the board of directors for the Cumberland Homesteads Tower Association. Although she focused on home economics and nutrition during her teaching career, Cook has always recognized the importance of the fine arts in education.
“I always tried to weave art into science,” Cook said. “I used a short poem as an illustration on how to make bread. It was part of my pedagogy.”
Cook said the fine arts are an important part of our culture, allowing students to have a means of expression.
“Arts speak across the centuries and ages,” she said. “Music and arts are a form of expression that can be understood. Fine arts teachers can help students refine these talents.”
Tom Arnold is a front desk volunteer at the library and a musical and technological aficionado. He’s also interested in starting a music appreciation group. The importance of fine arts teachers, he told the attendees, is wonderfully illustrated in the movie, “Mr. Holland’s Opus.” Richard Dreyfuss plays a high school band teacher who instills a passion for music in his students until he’s laid off due to budget cuts. A despondent Holland returns to the school with his wife and son to clean out his office and is led to the gym, where some of his former students have gathered. They tell him how much he meant in their lives and, with their former teacher serving as conductor, perform the symphony he wrote.
“The movie shows exactly what musical educators are all about — what they sacrifice, how they change lives...” Arnold said. “Ripples go out over time through their efforts.”
Lindsey Akin, who teaches vocal music, piano and advanced choir and serves as choral director at Cumberland County High School, can appreciate the message the movie imparts.
“As a fine arts teacher, it’s refreshing and encouraging to see the local community come together and support the fine arts in our schools,” Akin said. “You hear so much about the ongoing concern of whether fine arts will be able to continue, let alone thrive in a rural setting. These groups provide significant assistance to our programs, and as a result we are better suited to serve the students in our community with the gift of the arts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.