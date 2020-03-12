My favorite quote since deadly tornadoes touched down in nearby Putnam and Nashville areas is: “For those of you who are new to Tennessee … you are about to find out why it’s called the Volunteer State.”
Tennessee was actually first called the Volunteer State way back in 1812, when Tennessee soldiers volunteered to fight in the Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812.
My research indicates the name was even more solidified after the Atlanta Constitution, the big-city newspaper, referred to the Tennessee football team as the Volunteers after a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Regardless of where it originated, this statement has certainly rung true over the past few days as thousands of people have turned out to help search, clean up, deliver supplies, etc. to the victims of these nasty storms.
Even though the deadliest of the storms hit Cookeville area, some Cumberland Countians’ lives were also touched by the disaster.
The 25 victims killed by the storms in Tennessee include a Cumberland County High School graduate, Stephanie Field, and her young son, Harlan, a student at Cane Creek Elementary in Putnam County. Field was also a graduate of Tennessee Tech and an employee of SunTrust Bank in Cookeville.
Stone Memorial High School’s Band Director Drew Hardy lost his grandparents in the storm that hit Mount Juliet; and Crab Orchard teacher Faith Johnson’s house was totally destroyed.
Many from here in Cumberland County, including local fire, law enforcement and rescue workers, were on the scene within hours of the storm assisting Putnam County officials with one of the direst situations to hit that area in decades.
Other lay personnel, including church groups, have traveled west on Interstate 40 to assist wherever necessary.
The Cumberland County High School football team went to the home of their new football coach, Noah Repasky, who lives in Baxter to help clean up debris in his area.
Cumberland Fellowship served as the drop-off site for bottled water; Linary Church of Christ took 47 people last Saturday to help with the cleanup efforts; North Cumberland Elementary School was the site of a blood drive for victims of the storms that attracted almost seventy donors; thousands showed up at a designated spot one morning last week in Cookeville from all over the area, to provide physical labor or whatever was needed.
There are many more stories like this not only from Cumberland County, but from other cities and counties in Tennessee, who saw their neighbors’ needs and wanted to help them.
Over in the Nashville, Mount Juliet and Lebanon areas, country music stars, along with locals, beginning immediately volunteering to help the hard hit Nashville area with donating money and supplies, and even hosting a telethon to raise money to help rebuild Music City and the surrounding area.
One of my favorite stories: Meigs County faced the Upperman Lady Bees in basketball shortly after the horrible storms and brought along with them supplies for the Upperman girls.
NBC National News interviewed two of the Lady Bee players who said they were touched by the gesture and very much needed the items.
Upperman is now going to the state tournament after defeating Meigs County by two points in double overtime.
* * *
Speaking of basketball, at deadline time, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers just won their game against Science Hill in the state tournament in Murfreesboro.
They will now play Friday night in final four action.
If the Lady Panthers win Friday night, they advance to the championship game Saturday, also in Murfreesboro.
You may want to follow the Crossville Chronicle on Twitter or Facebook to find out whether the Lady Panthers will be in the championship game on Saturday.
Hundreds of SMHS students were traveling by pep bus today to cheer on the Lady Panthers.
