As most of you are probably anxiously awaiting the arrival of spring, I am lamenting the lack of winter.
I know I am an anomaly. Most people prefer spring and summer. I understand this. I, however, love winter, cold weather and snow. Unfortunately for me, Cumberland County just doesn’t receive snow like it used to when I was in school. Nowadays, we receive a light dusting, or if we are lucky, one to two inches, but nothing like the accumulations we would see several decades ago.
Growing up here, we often had numerous 5-8 inch snows each winter. Matter of fact, my senior year of high school, I think we only went to school one day in January and missed a lot of school in February due to winter storms. We would play endless games of Monopoly, sled, build snowmen, eat snow cream, and then wait near the radio for the official announcement about school.
It wasn’t that I didn’t like going to school… I really enjoyed my school years. It was just that I loved, and still love, snow. I think it is so beautiful. It creates such a calm, peaceful atmosphere when it initially begins. The leafless trees coated with the white powder, the skies turning white, big flakes falling down. It makes you feel like you are in the middle of great, big, snow globe in the heart of the Christmas season.
I know, I know. A lot of folks moved here to get away from such weather. Again, I understand it. It is just I like snow. I also feel modern day school students here on the Plateau are missing out on a lot of activities we were able to enjoy during the winter such as sledding and building snowmen out of measurable amounts of snow.
The lack of winter weather this year has contributed to school officials having to close schools two days last week in an attempt to eradicate the flu virus and sanitize classrooms. Snow days allow schools to close and students to stay home during the peak of flu season which aids in its containment. This year, however, has been the exception with flooding rains rather than snow. I need to ask local meteorologists Mark Baldwin or Steve Norris what the conversion rate from rain to snow is. Or, in other words, how much snow we would have received had all this rain been white powder!
I am keeping my fingers crossed for a great big one before winter officially ends. If not, as my husband says after a disappointing football season, “There is always next year!”
Oh, and by the way, school students will get another long weekend this weekend. They will have a day off on Monday, President’s Day, along with most government employees. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at regular time.
***
Early voting is underway at the Election Commission office (across from the courthouse on Main Street) through Tuesday, Feb. 25. You may cast your ballots for Cumberland County Property Assessor’s race and the presidential primary. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Congratulations to Holly Neal, director of the Cumberland County United Fund. She is a recipient of the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award in Franklin, TN. Holly is also a volunteer classroom worker at Homestead Elementary School.
Shout outs to a few school students this week. Congratulations to the 2020 Cumberland County High School Sweetheart Liv Stewart. The senior cheerleader is the daughter of David and Susie Stewart. Her court includes first runner-up Josi Smith; Zoe Reed, second alternate; and Sheridan Roberts, third alternate. Also at CCHS, congratulations are in order to Lauren Randall, valedictorian, and Kim Wooll, salutatorian for the Class of 2020. Stone Memorial’s top two academic awards were not available at press time.
***
Stone Memorial High School and Cumberland County High School will play their last regular season basketball games on Friday night. SMHS Panthers will host White County in Panther Gym. First tip is at 6 p.m. with the Lady Panthers. CCHS Jets are on the road to Grundy County with action beginning at 6 p.m. with the Lady Jets.
