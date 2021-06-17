Growing up, one of my favorite Bible stories in Sunday school was that of Jonah and the big fish. You remember the one: Jonah is told by God to go to Nineveh. He decides to do his own thing, catches a boat heading in the opposite direction, a storm comes, Jonah is tossed overboard, and he is swallowed up by a big fish, or what we often assume, a whale.
Jonah spent three long days and nights in the fish’s belly, prior to being vomited back up on dry land. This came, according to the biblical book of Jonah, after prayers of repentance and for deliverance.
I was always mesmerized by this story and had copious amounts of questions, such as did it stink in there? Did he watch other small fish swim by him? Was he floating? Did he sleep at all? How dark was it? Did he get motion sickness from riding in the fish while it was swimming around and doing its deep dives? What did he think when it surfaced and blew its spout? Was that a thunderous noise? Did the fish breech while he was inside?
I never really received the answers to all of my questions… however, I may have an opportunity now to get at least a few of them answered. Last weekend, a lobster diver off the coast of Cape Cod, MA, had a Jonah-like encounter. He, too, was swallowed by a big fish… we know to be a whale.
Fifty-six-year-old Michael Packard, a commercial lobster diver, first thought he had been attacked by a great white while work diving, only to realize later he was inside a whale. Packard estimates he was there for 20-40 seconds before being spit out. Packard did not sustain any life-threatening injuries during the encounter but walked away with a much bigger tale to share. Experts say this is extremely rare whale behavior and most likely occurred while the behemoth ocean creature was feeding on fish and accidentally engulfed Packard. Peter Corkelon of the New England Aquarium told NBC news the water in the Cape is murky and the humpback whale couldn’t see what he was taking into his mouth. Humpback whales, according to my research, are “gulpers” meaning they ingest a lot of food at one time. Corkelon said the fish was as ready to expel the diver as the diver was to get out.
A few have actually questioned the diver’s tale. However, his boat captain says he witnessed the whale surface and spit Packard back out. Experts say incidences like these are rarities but they have happened before. A similar incident occurred off the coast of Africa several years ago.
I have always loved dolphins and whales. They seem to be some of the ocean’s sweetest and most majestic creatures. A memory I will always treasure is whale watching off the coast of Alaska and seeing these immense creatures breech. It is one of the most magical things I have ever witnessed. It is so amazing to think these huge mammals can ascend so far out of the water, and then flip or wave their tales as they submerge. I could spend hours watching them play or “show off” in the open waters.
However, I prefer viewing them from a boat with little chance of being tossed into the sea with them!
***
If you are interested in meeting some of the family from the television show “Duck Dynasty,” you may want to attend a free marriage enrichment seminar Saturday, June 19, at Linary Church of Christ.
Minister Al Robertson and his, wife, Lisa, authors of “A New Season,” will facilitate the free event.
It begins at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and lasts until noon.
***
There is a double reason to celebrate Sunday, for those of you who like summer that is, as it is both the first day of summer and Father’s Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.