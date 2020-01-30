Watching rock icon Steven Tyler, front man for the group Aerosmith, at the Grammys earlier this week, I could not help but be struck by the realization that everything old is new again… until it isn’t.
Tyler, 71, along with Run DMC, performed Aerosmith’s mega 1970’s hit “Walk This Way,” that thanks to radio stations who play old songs has a new following. Also on stage from days gone by: Billy Ray Cyrus (“Achy Breaky Heart” circa 1993) and Tanya Tucker (“Delta Dawn,” 1972). Tucker was the only one of the aforementioned who actually garnered a Grammy this time, however, 47 years after her initial nomination.
As I thought about the influence these artists still have today, I also thought about all the things that weren’t around when they (along with this columnist) were in their prime. So, here are some everyday terms, words or phrases we use on a regular basis in today’s world that weren’t even on the horizon when Aerosmith and Tucker were singing their award-winning songs from the 1970s.
- 1. Screenshot
- 2. Facebook
- 3. Instagram
- 4. Snapchat
- 5. Twitter/tweet
- 6. “I need to check my mail…on my phone”
- 7. “Hey Siri”
- 8. Alexa
- 9. “Surf the web”
- 10. Text
- 11. Download
- 12. Tornadic
- 13. Bomb Cyclone
- 14. Trolls
- 15. YouTube
- 16. Streaming
- 17. “I will google it”
- 18. iPhone
- 19. Droid
- 20. Netflix
- 21. Email
- 22. Rap music
- 23. Transfer portal
- 24. Kiss Cam
- 25. Roku
- 26. Firestick
- 27. Kindle
- 28. Amazon
- 29. News feed
- 30. Hulu
***
Congratulations are in order to some county school students. Homestead Elementary School has announced its eighth-grade superlatives for 2019-’20 school year. Mr. and Miss Homestead are Braden Templeton and Bella Farris; Most Academic are Austin Tabor and Samantha Gibson; Bryce Elmore and Kaylee Harris are Most Likely to Be Successful; Jackson May and Angelina Haygood are Most Likely to be Famous; Jacob McDonald and Jaylnn Baldwin are Most Athletic; Ethan Benjamin and Hallie Evans are Friendliest; Most School Spirited are Will Goodwin and Alyssa Houston; Funniest are Justin Reed and Nickole Drainas; Seth Denton and Summer Crabtree are Best Dressed; Ellie Strong and Sebastian Surita are Best All Around; and Logan Parker and Kalaisha Ralphs are Mr. and Miss HES Band.
University of Tennessee student Kassie Looschen, our reigning Fairest of the Fair, was named to the top 10 in the state Fair Pageant held in Nashville. Kassie attended Brown Elementary and graduated from Cumberland County High School.
Homecoming kings and queens were named at both high schools recently. Senior cheerleader Liv Stewart and Mason Wyatt, basketball player, were named as Queen and King at Cumberland County High School, while basketball players Zach Street and Emma Capps were named as King and Queen at Stone Memorial High School.
Speaking of basketball, all four high school teams will be playing at home Friday night. The CCHS Jets will host Marion County in the Jet gymnasium. Action begins at 6 p.m. with the Lady Jets. The Panthers will host the Rhea County Eagles in their gym with Lady Panthers starting the evening’s play at 5:30 p.m.
