Today is April 10: Good Friday on the calendar. Or, as I like to call it: the best Friday.
It may not seem good or great this year, however, with our world thrown into chaos thanks to the COVID-19 virus.
Easter usually means a celebration for Christian believers of the resurrection of Jesus; grand meals; new clothing; and the arrival of spring. But this year and as of this writing, the president has recommended we continue to practice social distancing until at least the end of the month, another 20 days away. Gov. Bill Lee’s Stay-at-Home Order is in place until at least the 14th of this month here in Tennessee.
I have been collecting, since my last article on March 27, some things that have happened since this demon virus reared its ugly head and changed the landscape of American life. They are things that normally may have received more attention than they have due to the coverage of the coronavirus.
1. Todd Gurley, a former University of Georgia player, will return to his college football state as he has been signed by the Atlanta Falcons.
2. Tom Brady, you have heard of him, correct? He will no longer be with the New England Patriots. The multi-championship-winning quarterback has moved on, or should I say down, to Tampa. He will play with the Buccaneers.
3. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees donated $5 million to Louisiana to help fight the virus. I know he has a lot of money … but wow! Just wow!
4. The Olympics have been postponed to 2021.
5. Kenny Rogers passed away. The country crooner was 83.
6. Former Miss Teen USA and Cumberland County High School graduate Stormi Henley is on the cover of Spanish “Vogue.”
7. CCHS graduate Kelly Deadmon appeared in four episodes of “Chicago Fire.”
8. Dolly Parton is reading a bedtime story from her Imagination Library live each Thursday night on Facebook beginning at 6 p.m. until June.
9. Randy Boyd, former gubernatorial candidate and interim president over in Big Orange Country, was officially named as University of Tennessee president.
10. Wimbledon, the iconic British tennis tournament, has been canceled this year for the first time since World War II.
11. Wild animals have been coming into empty cities across the globe: monkeys in Thailand; wild goats in Wales; alligators in South Carolina; coyotes in Detroit, MI; and buffalo in Buffalo, New York, just to name a few. The wild animals have begun roaming city streets since there are few, if any, people out and about.
12. Smog has dropped significantly over normally polluted cities like Los Angeles and New York City since people were ordered to stay at home.
13. The Kennedy family suffered yet another tragedy when the granddaughter of Robert Kennedy, Maeve, and her 8-year-old son went missing in rough waters while canoeing in the Chesapeake Bay. At press time, Maeve’s body had been recovered but her son’s was still missing.
14. Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University in Nashville for research on the virus.
15. There has been chatter about changes to the college football schedule this fall if needed. Those proposals, to date, include an abbreviated season and/or a later start.
16. Queen Elizabeth gave only her fourth televised address in her 65-year reign regarding COVID-19. The 93-year-old received rave reviews for her rare broadcast.
17. The British Open has been canceled for the first time since 1945.
18. The Masters golf tournament has been moved to November.
19. Pro baseball may begin as early as May, although what the season will look like has yet to be announced.
20. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was actually ventilated due to the coronavirus for around 24 hours but was successfully removed from it by press time and is recovering at a London hospital.
I know it has been long, difficult, and trying … but as you are reading this, remember: today we are one day closer to this being behind us … whenever that is!
Happy Easter, however you choose to celebrate it this year!
