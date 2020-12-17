I was wondering what adult Americans would put on their Christmas lists this year, after one of the craziest 12 months most of us will ever live through: other than, of course, a vaccine; not having to wear a mask; and a return to more “normal” living.
I decided to do some research, and the results, I think, are not surprising. Read on for some of the items most requested and/or purchased this holiday season according to a compilation in USA Today.
1. Television services/subscriptions such as Roku and Disney Plus
2. Cast-iron skillets
3. Airpods
4. Blankets
5. Aroma diffusers
6. Robotic vacuums
7. Amazon’s Echo
8. New televisions
9. Nintendos
10. Electronic readers
11. Coffee makers
12. Noise-canceling headphones
13. Air purifier (actually on my list)
14. Bluetooth speakers
15. Blenders
16. Pajamas
17. Pasta makers
18. Throws for the couch
19. DNA kits
As I read this list, it was obviously to me these gifts are COVID inspired.
If you noticed, and I am sure you did, the list of items is things needed at home. People are asking Santa Claus for stuff that will make their home stays more comfortable, such as new televisions; streaming subscriptions; warm blankets; and robotic vacuums.
I assumed the noise-canceling headphones may be of great use to those who are working from home and spending a lot of time on Zoom or WebEx work calls.
The one item, however, that jumped out at me was the DNA kits. It didn’t really seem to fit the profile for making things easier at home.
Then it occurred to me: I am wondering whether, after all of these quarantines, lock downs, and time spent at home, if some of these people are hoping that maybe they aren’t related to the people in their house after all!
If you are curious as to what younger people are asking for this holiday season … their requests seem a little more typical: dolls, toy trucks, Legos, stuffed animals and board games for the littles; while the preteens, teenagers and young adults are asking for cellphones, Nintendos and X-box machines, video games, gift cards and money.
***
The University of Tennessee Vols are scheduled to end their 2020 season Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The football Vols will host the fifth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. First kick is at 11 A.M.
Cumberland County Schools are scheduled to release at 10 a.m. today for the holiday break. The faculty, staff, administration and students are slated to return to school on Jan. 5.
This will be my last article for 2020. Please allow me to wish each of you a very happy and safe holiday season and a much, much better 2021.
As always, if you are traveling, please exercise caution, watch for slow-downs and construction zones, wear your safety belts, observe the speed limits and don’t mix alcohol or texting with driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.