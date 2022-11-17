Just a few more days and Americans everywhere will be devouring their version of a Thanksgiving meal.
Although a lot of people eat the traditional turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, etc., meal, there are those who eat other foods when they sit down with their families. One of my friends always prepares steak and fixings for their holiday dinner.
The word thanksgiving is defined as “the expression of gratitude, especially to God” according to Merriam-Webster.
This particular holiday has a long history. It was first celebrated in the United States way back in 1621 after a three-day feast hosted by the Pilgrims. It was officially proclaimed a national holiday in 1863. The USA isn’t the only country to celebrate the fall harvest season. Canada also has a Thanksgiving Day. Our neighbors to the north celebrate each October and have since 1879.
Thanksgiving has always been one of my very favorite holidays. I love that it is the official kickoff to the holiday season. I am a huge fan of turkey, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in our house is as much a staple as mashed potatoes, and then our big, fat meal is always followed by football, and oftentimes, a movie.
I surveyed some of the staff and students at the TAD Center and asked them what they are thankful for this year. Please read below for their heartfelt responses:
• Jeannine: God showing his love for me.
• Bri: the students here at the center.
• Wyatt: my dog, Duke.
• Cassidy: my family.
• Brittney: my friends.
• Ryan: my friends.
• Riley: family.
• Bryson: church.
• Juan: food!
• Colson: a roof over my head.
• Tessa: God.
• Henley: family and friends.
• Braxton: my parents.
• Lylah: the world.
• Blakelee: my basketball team.
• Skyler: my family and my pets.
• Anayeli: friends, family, and food.
• Bella: the unknown.
• Bryan: McDonald’s.
• Aubrey: turkey!
Thanksgiving is always one of the most-traveled holidays of the years as millions of Americans take to the highways and airways to join family and friends for a sumptuous meal.
If you are one of those hitting the roads next week please remember to exercise caution. You may want to watch out for other motorists, observe speed limits, watch for construction sites, monitor the weather, allow yourself plenty of time to arrive in the case of an accident, and wear your safety belts. If flying is your mode of transportation, make sure you arrive at the airport in plenty of time for your flights. TSA lines are expected to be incredibly long.
Wherever you are and wherever you go, I wish you the happiest of Thanksgivings! Be safe!
***
Saturday, Nov. 26, is Shop Small Saturday.
This is a day designed to support local business owners during the holiday season. If you plan to be out and about shopping on that day please remember to drop by one or more of Crossville’s home owned businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.