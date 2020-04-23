I have greatly enjoyed my work as an adjunct professor at Roane State Community College for the past 15 years. I teach Introduction to Psychology and Abnormal Psychology in the evenings at the Cumberland County campus out on Cook Road. This semester, of course, has been an unusual one to say the least: we began the semester with face-to-face classes and, thanks to COVID-19, morphed into totally online classes.
There are, of course, some professors who are acclimated to teaching an online class. But, if you will re-read my first paragraph, you can see I am not teaching anything related to technology… so, when we were instructed by our deans (mine is Dr. Lanza in Behavioral Sciences) to transition to online classes, for the first time in my 15 years, I was worried about getting on the “Dean’s List,” and not in the traditional, good way. I am fairly versed in basic computer skills, but teaching an internet-based class to technologically superior college students? Well, that was cause for concern.
I had zero trepidation about my students transitioning. I had lots of angst about their professor being able to do so. So, here we are nearing the end of the semester, and I must say… it has gone really well. Trust me when I say I am not utilizing the full Momentum D2L (Roane State’s online program) capabilities, but I have managed to eke out enough mobility within it that I have been able to teach the classes.
Last week, I emailed Dr. Lanza (who, I must add, has the patience of Job) and communicated to him how extraordinarily pleased I am with the students and their response to morphing into a web-based class. My first class had already met face-to-face numerous times when the shutdowns began, so I wasn’t as concerned about them as I was my accelerated class that started the week of the initial stay-at-home orders.
The students, however, have been incredibly resilient, and proceeded through this madness as if it had been the plan all along. We have dealt with a couple of issues: some lost internet service for a few days after the straight-line winds roared through here a few weeks ago; and one mode of delivery for discussion questions wasn’t working as well as we had hoped (pretty sure that was on me) so we just changed our format and proceeded without issue.
My niece, who will be a junior at Tennessee Tech in the fall, offered more than once to assist me if I ran into trouble teaching online after she sensed my initial hesitations. Lorna is much more computer savvy than her aunt. She, too, was forced to transition from her face-to-face classes on campus to online work. A move she has handled well, although she says she prefers, at least for the most part, traditional classroom work.
What have I learned from this semester’s interruption by the coronavirus? I have acquired knowledge in several areas:
1. Students are very resilient.
2. I feel really good about our college students and their futures.
3. We can adapt to anything when we have to do so.
4. You can, sort of, teach an old dog new tricks.
5. I still prefer the face-to-face interaction and live classroom discussions with minds way better than mine!
Last, and certainly not least, Roane State has earned the prestigious distinction of being named as Community College of the Year in Tennessee. That honor, readers, came even before anyone was able to see how fluidly and quickly our leadership and students transitioned into a new “normal” during this pandemic.
