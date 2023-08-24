Do you have difficulty sleeping? If so, you are not alone. Studies show an estimated 70 million people have trouble sleeping each night while another 20 million-30 million have intermittent sleep problems.
If you suffer from a sleep disorder, I just may have an answer for you. I was listening to the radio the other day and heard an interesting report. According to this news story, people who live in Montana, on average, sleep better than Americans in any other state.
I love Montana. If you asked me to list my top five favorite states, Montana may be one and two. It is so beautiful and serene. I mean, there is a reason they call it Big Sky Country. The sky is so expansive, and the scenery is so pretty. I am sure after looking at this gorgeous environment all day long, you are so exhausted you fall asleep easily. It is also so quiet out there, which is probably a huge reason residents and/or visitors slumber so peacefully.
Montana, which means “mountains” in Spanish, has a lot of reasons to be loved. It is the fourth-largest state area wise, but only two other states have smaller populations. It has more various mammal species than any other state and is home to more than 70 million Native Americans. It is also the only state with a triple divide: this means that water flows to the Pacific, Atlantic and Hudson Bay. The state was settled by prospectors looking for gold.
Fortunately, I have never had sleep difficulties. I am usually asleep somewhere between getting into bed and putting my head on the pillow. I understand, however, how many people do struggle to get a good night’s sleep. They can suffer from a variety of disorders including insomnia, dyssomnia (difficulty staying asleep), sleep terrors, restless leg syndrome and the list goes on and on.
Lack of good, quality sleep can contribute to a lot of other symptoms such as irritability, tiredness and difficulty focusing. Sleep deprivation makes it difficult to work, go to school and participate in other important activities at an optimum level.
Unfortunately, most people cannot move to Montana to manage their sleep problems. So, what is a person to do if he/she is suffering from long nights of tossing and turning? Well, experts say there are a variety of things you can try before packing up your car and relocating to the Big Sky State. They include sticking to a strict sleep/wake schedule, avoiding caffeine several hours before bedtime, limit naps, restrain from eating large amounts of food right before going to bed and talking to your primary care provider about other treatments.
I know some students who probably had a difficult time sleeping Friday night… the Cumberland County High School Jets and the Stone Memorial Panthers football teams. Both teams won their 2023 season openers on the road. Stone Memorial player Jayden “Bear” Eldridge clocked four touchdowns to take his team to a 25-20 win over Cookeville. One of my favorite online posts of the week was made by a Panther offensive lineman who said, “We are the perps responsible for letting the Bear loose!”
The Jets and Panthers are playing for win No. 2 today, and both teams are on the road again. The Jets will travel to Bledsoe County and the Panthers are at Sweetwater. The Jets and Panthers face each other on Friday, Sept. 1, at Panther Stadium. First kicks are at 6:30 p.m. CDT for the Panthers and 7 CDT for the Jets.
***
We are One, a massive effort designed to equip locals with free food, haircuts, family portraits, shoes, lunch and more, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Cumberland County Community Complex on 1398 Livingston Road. This event will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.
The Cumberland County High School Class of 1963 will hold their 60th reunion on Oct. 7 at Cumberland Mountain State Park Shelter 2. Information letters will be mailed. If you have moved since the 2018 reunion or if you have information about other classmates, please send it to jetclass63@gmail.com.
