The Tennessee General Assembly voted unanimously on a resolution. Yes, you read correctly. They voted unanimously. What, you ask (if you don’t already know), in these days of polarization about literally everything, could they have agreed on completely? The answer, of course, is Dolly Parton.
The native Tennessee singer, song-writer, occasional actress, philanthropist, and all around talented do-gooder is the focal point of a resolution honoring her for contributions to children’s literacy. The Sevier County native started the Imagination Library in 1995 in her home county. The program has now mailed out over 155 million books to kids in the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Canada and Australia.
Dolly, in the resolution, is called “one of Tennessee’s most beloved and accomplished daughters a supremely gifted and talented writer, entertainer, and businesswoman whose compassionate spirit is at the heart of all she does and whose philanthropy has touched the lives of millions around the world.”
A few of the comments I read included, “she is truly amazing and always helping others to rise up and live better lives,” “she is Tennessee’s Queen,” “she is all that and more,” and “it is about time.”
I love Dolly for lots of reasons. But, for the sake of time, I will share a couple of stories. I read that someone she held close sued Dolly for royalties for a piece of music she had written. When her attorneys told her about it, she immediately directed them to write the check for the amount they were requesting. Her attorneys, clearly stunned, asked what she was thinking. Dolly allegedly replied, “If they can live with what they have done to me, I can live without the money.”
That is pretty powerful. I realize she is wealthy, but most people wouldn’t willingly give up that much money without a fight. I like her style.
Another Dolly story: I won a trivia contest on a cruise thanks to her. The final question was, “Who said it takes a lot of money to look this cheap?”
I knew the answer was Dolly Parton. I won a prize as a result of clinching the game with a Tennessee based question.
One of the qualities I most admire about Dolly is her work ethic. Ponder, for a moment, if you will, all of the contributions this woman has made to the world during her lifetime: songs (she reportedly wrote “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” on the same day); envisioned and then opened Dollywood; has starred in variety shows and movies; started the Imagination Library; and most recently, contributed to research for the Moderna vaccine.
Dolly is also very self deprecating and humble. She makes jokes about herself and doesn’t jump out of line. Even though she donated to research for the Moderna vaccine, she refused to take it early and waited on her age group to roll around. She turned down an offer by government officials wanting to erect a statue in her honor. The more I read about her, the more I want to wear a bracelet that reads “WWDD,” or “What Would Dolly Do?”
Celebrities love her also. A week doesn’t pass by that some celebrity isn’t touting Dolly for one reason or another. My friend, who worked in the music business for many years, says Dolly is genuine. She says the performer is one of the nicest celebrities she met during her years in the music field.
So in a world sharply divided on many issues, it seems there is one thing the majority, at least, agree on… we all love and admire Dolly Parton.
