Tis the season to be jolly … Well, Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is just around the corner. If you are reading this on Friday, Dec. 2, then it is just 23 days away!
The holidays always bring a host of fun activities and events around town. One of the most highly anticipated is the annual Crossville Christmas Parade. Under the direction of City Parks and Recreation’s Leisure Services Program Manager Mason Fox, this year’s event has been themed “Frosty Nights and Christmas Lights.”
The 2022 parade is scheduled to step off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and will feature floats, bands, horses and, of course, an appearance of Santa Claus himself.
Fox says the parade will begin at the Cumberland County High School parking lot, travel up Stanley St. and turn left onto Main St. The parade will end in the Dairy Queen parking lot in Woodmere Mall.
The holiday parade always attracts thousands to downtown Crossville as parade-goers line the streets in hopes of an up-close and personal view of the participants.
If you want to enter the parade, you will need to pick up, fill out, and return an entry form. Applications are available at the Parks and Recreation office in Centennial Park at 837 Industrial Blvd., at the Palace Theatre or the Crossville Depot, both on Main St. The deadline to enter is Monday, Dec. 5.
If you have questions about the parade, call the Parks and Recreation Office. That number is 931-456-6632.
As of today, the long-range weather forecast is calling for some cold temperatures on parade day, which always makes the parade even more festive. How about throwing in some snow flurries for us, Meteorologist Mark?
Another long-time staple of the Christmas season here on the Plateau is the annual Parade of Trees at First National Bank of Tennessee, 1386 N. Main St. The trees, decorated by civic groups, schools, churches and organizations, may be viewed during regular business hours in the bank lobby. A special viewing will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. You will also be able to vote for your favorite trees during this time frame.
The Cumberland Homesteads will be celebrating this festive season from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, with a Christmas open house at the Homesteads Tower at the intersection of Hwys. 68 and 127 S. There will be complimentary refreshments, cookies and candy canes for each child. Entertainment will be by cellist Robert DeVere Moore. Special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to pose for pictures. Organizers say guests may also climb the tower for free during this event.
Tickets are on sale for the annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show. Two shows — at 2 and 6 p.m. are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Palace Theatre on Main St. This year’s “Reason for the Season” will include music, comedy and dancing. General admission tickets are $12 each. Get tickets in person at the Palace Theatre desk, Fair Park Senior Center, or call 931-248-2487. Proceeds benefit Fair Park Senior Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.