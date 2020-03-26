“So no one told me life was going to be this way…” I think the lyrics from the Rembrandts in the theme song for the icon and uber popular “Friends” television show is exactly how we are all feeling right now. Who would have guessed at the first of the year that we would be using words like “social distancing,” “Covid-19,” “safer at home” or “shelter at home”?
Or that folks would be hoarding toilet paper, disinfectant spray is in short supply, and truckers, cashiers, grocery store workers and medical professionals would be on the front line of a war fighting an enemy we can’t even see?
If I have heard it once, I have heard it spoken one hundred times: “I never thought I would see this in my lifetime.”
It is an unusual time and for some, who may already suffer with anxiety, or have begun to as a result of all this uncertainty, the hours, days, and weeks are starting to take their toll.
Anxieties are rampant with worries and concerns about health, jobs, groceries and other everyday matters magnifying as Americans aren’t sure when we will once again be “open for business.”
At my deadline, an announcement has just been released about the postponing of the 2020 Olympics until next year and congressmen and senators have just agreed on a stimulus package that will benefit hospitals, small business and American workers. The agreement is worth more than $2 trillion.
As medical professionals worry about the physical impacts of this virus and economists worry about the economic impact, those of us in the mental health field are very concerned about the emotional health side of this pandemic as it robs people of their day-to-day routines. This can have a devastating impact on emotional and mental health as there is very often comfort in the routine of daily life when other outside events are not as reliable.
If you are struggling to adjust to this station of life, you may want to try a few of the things listed below. They are a compiled from a few of my counseling colleagues:
- 1. Look for the normal. What is normal in your life right now? The sound of your spouse’s voice? Your children running through the house? Focus on what is the same during this tumultuous time rather than what is different.
- 2. Listen to comforting music. This will vary from person to person. You may prefer classic rock which reminds you of better days. Your partner or children may listen to other genres that are calming or “centering” to them.
- 3. Watch some of the older sitcoms such as “Andy Griffith,” “The Brady Bunch,” etc. that are reminiscent of easier days.
- 4. Journal. Write your feelings down. This helps keep them from getting bottled up inside. You can do this on your computer, write them on your phone,or do it the old fashioned way, with pen and paper.
- 5. Visit the YouTube channel and watch videos on guided progressive muscle relaxation techniques.
- 6. Lean in to your faith.
- 7. Exercise if at all possible. This is proven way to reduce anxiety.
- 8. Play board or card games as a family.
- 9. Deep breathe. Usually when people are anxious they begin breathing more shallowly. Sit down, inhale slowly, and exhale slowly. Repeat this process until you feel calmer.
- 10. Play with your pets. I saw one news story that said the only ones benefitting from all this staying at home is your dogs! They love it. Cats on the other hand are probably wishing this entire stay at home thing would end very quickly so they can get the house back to themselves!
- 11. Declutter. There is a mind/clutter connection a lot of experts believe. The more cluttered your resting area is, the more difficult it is to relax.
- 12. Eat as nutritionally as possible. When life is abnormal, stressful, or difficult, it is often easy to eat a steady diet of junk foods that make us feel better…at least for a few moments.
- 13. Limit your news exposure. Continuous television coverage of the virus can spike anxiety. Stay informed but don’t binge on it.
- 14. Find the humor where you can. I have really enjoyed some of the social media memes regarding home-schooling parents. One read that it was the first day of home schooling and one kid had already been expelled.
- 15. Remember, this will pass. It won’t last forever. Isn’t it funny how days normally fly by and now you are shocked at how slowly time can move when you are at home all day long? We are closer today to this being over than we were yesterday, so hang in there and before you know it, summer will be here and hopefully all of us will be out and about enjoying picnics, vacations, fishing, sunning, skiing, etc.!
