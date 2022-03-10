It is one of the most dreadful times of year again — time to “spring forward” or in other words, stumble around, be grumpy, and feel rather poorly for days on end, as we Americans (with the exception of a couple of states) and about seventy other countries, lose an hour of sleep Saturday night.
The clocks will be moved forward at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, in conjunction with Daylight Saving Time. The spring forward part is clearly not as fun as the “fall back,” when we get that extra hour of time/sleep each November.
Many Americans want this age-old system eliminated. It was initially designed to allow for longer hours of daylight in the evening … not something most of us are complaining about. But this idea of losing an hour of sleep, in a nation already inundated with millions of citizens already suffering with sleep disorders, is probably not the best of ideas.
Matter of fact, experts have a litany of complaints about springing forward.
They indicate it increases car wrecks (up 6% in the days following the lost hour of sleep), increases sleeplessness, hurts job performance, contributes to irritability, messes up our natural circadian rhythm, and even attributes to brain fog.
Some experts say the change can be detrimental to the immune system and place undue stress on the heart.
The idea of DST was originally conceived by Benjamin Franklin. Germany was the first country to adopt it, way back in 1916, with the United States following in 1918, only to be repealed months later. Daylight Saving Time was reintroduced by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt during World War II. The time zones were then referred to as Eastern War Time, Mountain War Time, Pacific War Time and Central War Time. That terminology was dropped after the end of the war. The DST parameters have changed over time to include different start and stop times but have been the same now since about 2007.
At least 19 states, including Tennessee, have enacted legislation asking for the eradication of DST. This, however, must come by federal law, and so far … that isn’t happening.
What can be done to minimize the residual effects of losing an hour of sleep?
Well, sleep. If time allows, take a couple of naps this weekend, and go to bed earlier for several nights until your body has had ample time to adjust.
***
The Stone Memorial Panthers are state tournament bound! The team defeated Knoxville’s Austin East to earn a berth in the first round of state tournament action in Murfreesboro at Middle Tennessee State University Tuesday night, March 15. First tip is at 6 p.m. against Bolton. You can hear all the action on The Mix, 99.3.
***
Congratulations to Cumberland County High School senior Tyler Looney. He has been selected as a new member of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band over at the University of Tennessee. The senior drummer will begin participating with the band this coming fall.
***
The Avalon Center of Cumberland County is in need of some various items for its emergency shelter residents. If you would like, please pick up the following items and drop them off at the main office on 196 10th St. Items needed are toilet paper, paper towels, feminine products, body wash, laundry soap, dish soap, twin/queen size sheet sets, pillows, and deodorant for men and women.
