If I could turn back time … well, this weekend, you absolutely can turn back time.
Even though Cher laments the inability to do so, well at least on a broader perspective, we will turn back our clocks an hour on Saturday night and get an extra hour of sleep this weekend.
So… when Tennessee beats Georgia (fingers crossed) you will be able to sleep an hour longer after celebrating. Well, at least that is my hope!
Americans everywhere (with a couple of exceptions) will turn back their clocks before going to bed on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends.
Although this means we gain an extra hour, we also lose daylight hours. The time officially changes at 2 a.m. Sunday. Each fall we “fall back” and each spring we “spring forward.”
I am not a huge fan of it being dark you know, like at lunch time. Well, at least that is how it feels. It seems like you wake up, it is daylight, you go to lunch, and when you come back it is dark outside. I know that really isn’t the case but it is not a favorite thing of mine. I always say I can handle the cold with no issue; it is the incessant darkness that I hate.
This time of year I always think about Alaska. As you know, that state has six months of daylight and six months of darkness.
I have never been there when it is dark most of the day, but I have been in the state during the six months of daylight, and it is uncanny. I remember it being 11 p.m. and it feeling like early evening because of the copious amounts of sunshine. That was fabulous.
But to have darkness for six months, I am not sure I could endure those long dark days and nights. I am fairly certain I would just want to sleep all the time! I am pretty sure that is why the bears hibernate!
Daylight Saving Time was originally incorporated into our American culture as a means of saving energy and matching daylight hours to when most of us are awake. There have been numerous attempts over the years to do away with DST. A couple of states, however, do not utilize the biyearly time change: Arizona and Hawaii. Unlike, Arizona, Hawaii has never observed DST since it opted out of the Uniform Time Act in 1967.
Just remember, before you go to sleep Saturday night, turn your clocks back one hour. Then be prepared for darkness around 5:30 on Sunday!
The daylight hours will continue to shrink until the winter solstice ends on Dec. 21.
Congratulations to the Stone Memorial Panther football squad for their huge win over DeKalb County Friday night, earning them the 4AAA Region Championship. The Panthers earned a No. 1 seed going into the TSSAA state playoffs.
First up for SMHS is a home playoff contest tonight (Friday, Nov. 4) against the Hixson Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central.
Shout out to all Cumberland County veterans. This elite group of men and women will be honored during ceremonies all across our county next week as most of the county’s schools host a Veterans Day Program in their gymnasium or auditoriums.
Veterans will also be honored during a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin from the Cumberland County High School parking lot. It will go up Stanley St., turn west onto Main St., and end at the Main Street Church of Christ parking lot.
Other Veterans Day events include Friday, Nov. 11, ceremonies at Veterans Park with Sheriff Casey Cox serving as master of ceremonies along with Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Crossville Mayor James Mayberry, and a keynote speech from House Speaker Cameron Sexton. Patriotic music will be provided by the Community Band.
As a result of Veterans Day, all county, state, federal offices, and banks will be closed Friday, Nov. 11. Remember, it is thanks to veterans we are able to do all the things we love doing.
The Avalon Center is asking for donations to provide a Thanksgiving meal for the residents of the shelter. Please drop off any donations to the Avalon office at 196 Tenth St., Crossville.
