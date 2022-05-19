If you are like me, you are probably participating in some spring cleaning right about now. I am not sure what it is about warmer weather that makes us want to go through our closest, drawers, garages, and/or storage sheds, and purge… but it happens, at least to me, every single spring season.
I start with one closet, proceed to the next one, and then the next one until I have managed to decrease the number of items being held hostage behind each door. Afterwards, I begin going through the drawers, cupboards, etc., until I have tossed out a substantial amount of objects. I am talking everything from clothes and accessories to household items. What is it they say: one man’s junk is another man’s treasure?
Those of us in Cumberland County are very fortunate to have thrift stores that accept our local no-longer-needed items and sell them…only to place the proceeds back into our community and its programs. Take, for example, Cumberland Good Samaritans on Tenth Street. The county’s premier thrift store puts thousands and thousands of dollars back into this community each year from its thrift store income. Numerous not-for-profits here, such as the TAD Center where I work, have received financial help, clothing, materials, back to school supplies, food, sponsorships, utility assistance, etc., to aid in the continuation of their community-based programs.
Good Samaritans is joined by other organizations like the Avalon Center, Bread of Life, Hilltoppers, House of Hope, Habitat for Humanity, VORP, and animal rescue operations who utilize proceeds from their donated items to fund programs and activities for a variety of this county’s citizens and their pets.
The thrift stores are multi-functional. They collect our items, which is beneficial to the person donating them; re-sell them to other members of the community and surrounding areas; and then utilize the monies to create and maintain much needed services, activities and programs for residents. This system also allows all of us to feel benevolent: we donate goods which are in turn morphed into funds for a variety of services. It is a win/win for everyone involved.
Thrift store or vintage shopping is also on the rise here in the states. People love to visit re-sale shops and look for items they may no longer be able to purchase from the big box stores or online retailers.
So, rather than toss your gently used items in the trash can, donate them to one of our local thrift stores. You can donate literally almost anything from couches and chairs to clothing and accessories to exercise equipment.
If it is books you want to give away, may I suggest taking them to one of the Art Circle Public Library’s bins? There is one located at the library just off Main Street and another at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade just to the right of the main entrance. These books are also sold and the money is used to enhance the library and its many activities.
Remember, if you donate to one of our home grown thrift stores, your donations can be turned into goods and services for myriad populations in need here in our county. Some of the thrift stores also offer pick-up services and most will provide donation receipts for your income tax purposes.
* * *
It is the end of an era for Cumberland County’s High School seniors. Graduation exercises began here Wednesday night with Phoenix High School’s graduating class hosting its commencement ceremonies. Stone Memorial High School’s Class of 2022 graduates Thursday night and Cumberland County High School’s seniors will turn their tassels tonight, Friday, May 20, during ceremonies on Jet campus. Class nights were held earlier this week for the Panthers (Monday night) and for the Jets (Tuesday night). The remaining students here in Cumberland County will wrap up their 2021-’22 academic year next Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Next weekend is the unofficial start to summer with the Memorial holiday weekend and camping, boating, fishing, water sports, grilling, and swimming on the agenda for a lot of us. If you are planning to be on the roadways or waterways, please exercise caution. Wear safety devices, observe speed limits, watch for construction zones and if you are on the water make sure to wear safety jackets, watch for other boats and jet skis, and if you are behind the wheel, please don’t use alcohol or other substances.
