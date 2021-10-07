October rolls around and our minds seem to automatically think about Halloween and the approach of the holidays. Although Halloween is the very last day of the month, there are numerous other observances each October that we often hear very little about. Two of the more prominent ones get some attention (as they should) Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Red Ribbon Month (the national drug prevention observance), but numerous others never receive much, if any, publicity. I discovered there are at least 100 observances of everything from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder to School Lunch Week to National Filipino American Week during this 10th month of the year.
It is also National Walk to School Month and Poppin Corn month. I dare say with the bus driver shortage nationwide, Walk to School Month may have morphed into Walk to School Year, for more densely and closely located school districts in the United States.
As a popcorn lover, I can certainly get on board with celebrating a month or a week of popcorn. We have what we call Popcorn Tuesdays at the office where one colleague pops and we all eat a bag of popcorn at our desks.
Another observance that caught my eye: National Emergency Nurses Week. Wow, if a group ever needed a shout out, I dare say it is the ER nurses and other employees in those departments across the country that have been on the front lines of this COVID situation for 19 months now. These nurses have put themselves at risk for contracting the virus (and many have) while continuing to take care of us.
So while, trick or treating, trunk or treats, scary movies, hay rides, apple bobbing, mazes, costumes, and caramel apples may be at the top of your or your kids October to do list…we may want to give the following subjects a little more attention as well.
Read the list below as published online by Emily Vanschmus for Better Homes and Gardens.
• ADHD Awareness Month
• American Archives Month
• American Pharmacist Month
• Blind Awareness Month
• Breast Cancer Awareness Month
• Down Syndrome Awareness Month
• Dyslexia Awareness Month
• Eczema Awareness Month
• Fair Trade Month
• Filipino American History Month
• Health Literacy Month
• Healthy Lung Month
• International Walk to School Month
• Italian-American Heritage and Culture Month
• LGBTQ+ History Month
• Liver Cancer Awareness Month
• National Apple Month
• National Arts and Humanities Month
• National Bullying Prevention Month
• National Chiropractic Month
• National Dental Hygiene Month
• National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
• National Orthodontic Health Month
• National Physical Therapy Month
• National Pasta Month
• National Pizza Month
• National Pork Month
• National Seafood Month
• Polish American Heritage Month
• Popcorn Poppin’ Month
• SIDS Awareness Month
• Spina Bifida Awareness Month
• World Menopause Month
• Vegetarian Awareness Month
• National Newspaper Week (Oct. 2-9)
• Mental Illness Awareness Week (Oct. 3-9)
• National Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3-9)
• Healthcare Foodservice Workers Week (Oct. 4-9)
• World Space Week (Oct. 4-10)
• National Primary Care Week (Oct. 5-9)
• National Physician Assistants Week (Oct. 6-12)
• Earth Science Week (Oct. 10-16)
• Emergency Nurses Week (Oct. 10-16)
• National School Lunch Week (Oct. 10-16)
• National Veterinary Technicians Week (Oct. 11-17)
• National Chemistry Week (Oct. 17-23)
• National Friends of Libraries Week (Oct. 17-23)
• National Pharmacy Week (Oct. 17-23)
• National School Bus Safety Week (Oct. 17-23)
• Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23-31)
Here is what is happening around town over the next few days: Fall Break 2021 begins today, Friday, Oct. 8, for Cumberland County School students, staff, faculty, and bus drivers. Students will return to school on Monday, Oct. 18.
Shout out to Mandy Barnett. Cumberland County’s country crooner has been named to the Grand Ole Opry. Artist Connie Smith extended the invitation to Barnett, a Cumberland County High School graduate.
High School football action continues this weekend. The Stone Memorial Panthers are off tonight but the Cumberland County High School Jets will host Livingston Academy. First kick is at 7 p.m.
Lastly, don’t forget the Upper Cumberland Big Foot Festival scheduled next week right here in Cumberland County! This fundraising event, benefiting the United Fund of Cumberland County, will feature Matt Moneymaker, Cliff Barackman of “Finding Bigfoot” television fame, Monster Hunters, and comedian Mike Snider, along with dozens of food trucks, vendors, and entertainment. Sponsored by One Bank, this unique festival is expected to attract thousands to Cumberland County next weekend. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Cumberland County Community Complex Fairgrounds!
