Coronavirus. Earthquakes. Violence. Abductions. Murders. Floods. Because of horrible things like the aforementioned, a lot of people are telling me they do not watch network news anymore. They don’t want to see the news reels of the devastation and suffering.
One friend tells me that hearing it (on the radio) or reading it in a newspaper is a lot less traumatizing to her than actually watching it. This makes sense to me as I remember a quote I heard one time, “What the eye doesn’t see, the heart doesn’t grieve for.”
Another friend says she watches the morning news but will not watch it before going to bed because she doesn’t want to go to sleep with the bad stuff on her mind. She says it almost always shows up in her dreams. Other folks have told me they can definitely feel a rise in their anxiety after viewing network news.
Television news, unlike when I was younger, is now 24/7 on a lot of channels, and because of this, I think producers are pushed to deliver anything they feel will garner the ratings. If that includes more graphic pictures and stories… well then, so be it. But for some people, it is just too much and they have chosen to take a sabbatical from watching it.
I think we all agree that most of the stores featured are centered on the bad elements of our world. But, I decided to watch for “good news” since my last column and quite frankly, I found a few good stories that warmed my heart. One example: the Zamboni driver who was able to suit up for his hockey team and assist them in a win after their goalie was unable to play. The man, who is 42 years old, not only was instrumental in winning the game, he received a one-day, $500 contract, and has appeared on numerous morning shows this week.
Here are a few more of the good news stories I discovered:
- 1. A young man delivered hundreds of roses to widows, military wives and single women on Valentine’s Day.
- 2. A 104-year-old military veteran received 70,000 love letters.
- 3. First responders push a family’s van to a gas station when it ran out of gas.
- 4. A California couple was flying home from adopting a baby girl when flight attendants decided to throw them a baby shower on the plane!
- 5. Another plane full of passengers sat still so a man in the last seat of the back of the plane could get off and catch his next flight to make it to his twin daughters’ first father/daughter dance. Those onboard clapped and cheered as he rushed down the aisle.
- 6. First responders delivered formula to a single woman with a sick baby at home who was unable to leave to get more.
- 7. A doctor pays more than $4,000 in co-pays so patients can seek treatment.
- 8. A young boy raises enough money to pay off the entire lunch bill at his school.
- 9. A family has made more than 5,000 trips to the hospital to take people who can’t afford the trip.
- 10. A sanitation worker was “caught on film” helping an 88-year-old woman walk down her long driveway and up onto her porch.
- 11. Good Samaritans jumped into a Florida canal to save an unconscious woman from a sinking car. They were successful in pulling her out of the vehicle before it sank.
So, although 99 percent of the news delivered is often disconcerting, it is nice to know there are some good stories out there restoring our faith in humanity and our world! I hope to see a lot more of those!
Cumberland County’s high schools continue post season play this weekend. The CCHS Lady Jets will play at home Friday night in 4AA regional action. They are to host York. Game time is 7 p.m. The Lady Panthers will travel to East Hamilton in 3AAA regional play. First tip is at 6 p.m. central.
Meanwhile in boy’s action, the Jets will also play at home. They host Watertown in Region 4AA action, Saturday night at 7 p.m. central in the Jet gym. The Stone Memorial High School Panthers will travel to Bradley Central in Region 3AAA play Saturday night. Their game is set for 6 p.m. central time.
Speaking of basketball, congratulations to Pleasant Hill Elementary Lady Hornets. The girls won their first elementary basketball championship in 35 years! They are coached by Kendall Frizzel and Susie Stewart, both of whom are teachers at Pleasant Hill. The North Cumberland Elementary Patriots won the boys’ elementary championship for the second consecutive year.
Stone Memorial High School has named its top two seniors for the 2020 graduating class. They are Valedictorian Kelli Carroll and Salutatorian Lauren Cole.
