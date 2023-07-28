Jan Boston Sellers
This may not be the season to be jolly, particularly if you are a Cumberland County School student, teacher, bus driver, administrator or member of the support staff, as the 2023-’24 academic school year is set to open next week.
It may not be the most wonderful time of year for some, but it is the time of year that fall-type activities begin to emerge on the horizon.
School opening always means it is also the season for the tax-free weekend (currently underway); the Hwy. 127 Sale (starts next week); high school football; and last, but not least, the award-winning Cumberland County Fair!
Tax-free weekend, which began just after midnight today, will last until Sunday night. This means there is no sales tax on back-to-school supplies, computers and clothing. Tennessee’s traditional sales tax will not be included in these purchases.
Also, for 2023, Tennessee’s General Assembly has approved a three-month grocery tax holiday on food and food ingredients which begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
There are some caveats to these tax holidays, so please check the state website for additional details at www.tn.gov.
Cumberland County School students will return to the classrooms briefly on Thursday, Aug. 3, for a two-hour day. Their first full day of class will be the following Monday, Aug. 7. The teachers will report on Wednesday, Aug. 2, for their initial administrative day.
The annual Hwy. 127 Corridor Sale, which runs from Michigan to Alabama, is slated to get underway next Thursday, Aug. 3, and last until Sunday, Aug. 6.
This annual event attracts thousands of shoppers to its 690-mile sale often including celebrities who are spotted along the roadside. The sale is often referred to as the “world’s longest yard sale.”
Shoppers can find a variety of items from food to antiques to candles, purses, barn items, tools, furniture and the like. If you are out and about participating in the sale, please remember to watch out for other motorists and pedestrians. You may also want to allow additional time for you to get from one place to another if you must utilize Hwy. 127.
The 127 Sale will also coincide with the bimonthly installment of Friday at the Crossroads. The event will include food vendors, booths with kid-themed games, entertainment, and the official kick off for the United Fund of Cumberland County’s new fundraising campaign. The “Back to School” version of Friday at the Crossroads will get underway at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and last until 8 p.m.
The Cumberland County Fair is slated to kick off on Monday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 19. This year’s theme is “Chick Us Out.” Please read upcoming editions of the Chronicle for more related fair news.
Up next is the opening of football season in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County High School Jets and the Stone Memorial Panthers are set to begin their 2023 season Friday, Aug. 18. The Jets, under fourth-year head coach Noah Repasky, start their season on the road at Scott County. The home debut for the Jets will be Sept. 8 versus Pickett County. The Aug. 18 opener for Coach Derik Samber’s Panthers will be a road contest against the Cavaliers in Cookeville.
The Jets and the Panthers will square off against each other on Friday, Sept. 1, in Stone Memorial’s first home game of the year. Both school’s football squads compete in TSSAA 4A Region 4.
• • •
Reminder: live music is playing around the county as July creeps into August. You can hear music at the Tansi Waterside Pavilion on Tuesday nights and live at the Grove in Fairfield Glade on various evenings. Food vendors are typically available on-site, too.
If you are a member of the Cumberland County Class of 1978 and are interested in attending the 45th anniversary reunion on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Cumberland Mountain State Park, please visit the Class of 1978 Facebook page for additional details. You may also reach out for more information by contacting Tim Blaylock at 931-200-1994. Reservations are currently being taken for this event.
