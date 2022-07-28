Aug. 1 is Monday and this means lots of things will be happening over the next few weeks: school resumes; tax free holidays are on the horizon; the 127 Yard Sale; Election Day; Friday at the Crossroads; the Cumberland County Fair opens; and the start of high school, college, and professional football is just around the corner. It is the beginning of my favorite time of year!
There are several tax free holidays this year: the annual back to school tax free event is slated for this weekend, July 29-31, with the entire month of August being devoted to no taxes on groceries.
Tennessee’s annual summer sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Items that are available to purchase tax-free is general apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc., and school and art supplies less than $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, rulers, and so forth.
The annual school supply tax exemption weekend often coincides with the re-opening of schools here in Cumberland County. Cumberland County teachers will report to convocation to kick off the 2022-23 academic year on Monday, Aug. 1, at Stone Memorial High School. Students will return on Wednesday, Aug. 3, for a two-hour day (10 a.m. release) and will attend their first full day of school on Monday, Aug. 8.
Tennessee groceries will be tax free for the entire month of August. Tennesseans will be able to purchase food and food ingredients without paying sales tax from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. This year’s state budget allocates for the entire month to be exempt from state sales tax at the grocery store.
The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale gets underway officially on Thursday, Aug. 4, and lasts until Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the “world’s longest yard sale” it runs through six states from Michigan to Alabama and covers 690 miles. Vendors sell everything from T-shirts, to food, to collectors’ items, to vintage glass. If you are traveling on or near the sale site, please exercise caution and watch out for stopped cars and pedestrians.
Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 4. Local candidates in the contested county general races will find out whether they are victorious after months of campaigning.
Friday at the Crossroads will be the site for United Fund’s kickoff event. United Fund and some of its partners will be on the courthouse lawn during Crossroads to begin its annual fund-raising campaign: All Roads Lead to Love, Peace, and the United Fund. The back-to-school edition of Crossroads will also include a race sponsored by the Young Professional Association, food vendors, and shopping. Check out Friday at the Crossroads on Facebook for additional information.
The annual Cumberland County Fair is just a couple of weeks away. This summer time staple is scheduled a little earlier this year: it begins on Aug. 15 and lasts through Aug. 20, at the Cumberland County Community Complex. The 2022 theme is Sew It, Grow It, Show It.
Watch upcoming editions of the Crossville Chronicle for additional details on this year’s fair activities and events.
Last, but certainly not least, is it is almost football time in Tennessee. Prep season kicks off here in Cumberland County on Friday night, Aug. 19, with both the Cumberland County High School Jets and Stone Memorial Panthers opening their 2022 season at home. The Jets will host Whitwell and the Panthers will host Lenoir City.
The University of Tennessee Vols will open their season on Thursday, Sept. 1, when they host Ball State Neyland Stadium. Tennessee’s pro team, the Titans, will begin their season on Sept. 11 when they host the New York Giants in Nissan Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.