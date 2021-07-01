The long Fourth of July weekend starts today, and this means summer is in full swing. Locals will be flocking to the beaches, lakes, campsites and vacation destinations in record numbers this year, experts say, thanks to lockdowns last summer.
Summer always brings a host of fun activities with it. I surveyed some folks and asked them about their favorite summer time events and activities. Read on to see if yours made the list.
1. Grilling out
2. Eating popsicles
3. Homemade ice cream
4. Playing corn hole
5. Family reunions
6. Day trips
7. Visiting the Zoo
8. Eating potato salad
9. Picnics
10. Hotdogs and hamburgers
11. Bonfires
12. Farmer’s Markets
13. Canoeing
14. Summer reading
15. Visiting State Parks
16. Going to the drive in
17. Playing golf
18. Cook outs
19. Swimming
20. Skiing
21. Camping
22. Eating watermelon
23. Watching the fireflies
24. Outdoor concerts
25. Eating corn on the cob
26. Fresh tomatoes
27. The longer daylight
28. Bike rides
29. Hiking
30. Boat rides
31. Skiing
32. Tubing
33. White water rafting
34. Going to the pool
35. Riding around with the top down
36. Going to the movies
37. Fresh Corn on the cob
38. Summer camps
39. S’mores
40. Fireworks
So, did any of your favorites make the list? If fireworks are on your list of fun, summertime activities, then I suggest you take your family out to Centennial Park Sunday night and watch the City of Crossville’s fireworks extravaganza. This year’s event will begin lighting up the sky around 9 p.m. and is expected to last around 20 minutes. The weather forecast at press time indicates it will be a perfect night for viewing the annual July 4th display.
***
If you are traveling this weekend, particularly if you are going east bound on Interstate 40, allow extra time for your travels. We came through Knoxville on our way back from the Smoky Mountains Sunday and I-40 east was backed up as far down I-75 as you could see. The sheer volumes of traffic were causing merge problems onto Interstate 40 from the south. It appears record numbers of people, who have been cooped up in their homes, have decided to take to the roadways and travel.
So remember, the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be out in full force this long holiday weekend. Please remember to exercise caution, wear safety belts, watch out for other motorists, observe speed limits and don’t be an impaired or distracted driver. If water is your venue of choice this holiday, make sure to observe all lake and boating rules … and wear those life preservers!
Most banks, the post office and county offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of the holiday. Be safe and enjoy this wonderful, summer holiday!
